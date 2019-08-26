Monday, August 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno 2's AnTuTu benchmark score revealed, shows Snapdragon 730G

There will be two more additions to the Reno 2-series lineup of devices say reports.


tech2 News StaffAug 26, 2019 20:56:53 IST

Oppo is about to announce the Reno 2 smartphone in India on 28 August and there have been a lot of leaks flying about the device. The latest shows the alleged benchmarking scores of the device which is also going to be announced in China on 10 September.

Oppo Reno 2s AnTuTu benchmark score revealed, shows Snapdragon 730G

Oppo Reno 2 20X Zoom launching in India on 28 August.

As per AnTuTu's website, a device with model number 'PCKM00 'showed an overall score of 259109 which is quite as good as compared to the Redmi K20 which has a score of 218,625. The Reno2 is speculated to come with the Snapdragon 730G which has a higher-performing GPU than the Snapdragon 730 found on the Redmi K20.

The RAM and storage configuration for this model happens to be 8 GB + 128 GB and the display of the phone happens to have a resolution of 2400 x 1080. Rhe Reno2 has scored 95561, 71241, 46844 and 45063 respectively in CPU, GPU, memory and UX benchmarks.

In more news concerning the Oppo Reno 2, there will be two more additions to the Reno 2-series lineup of devices. As per a report, the specs of one of the two devices called the Oppo Reno 2A, which is expected make its debut into the very crowded mid-range smartphone segment, have been revealed.

The Oppo Reno 2A appears to be like several other mid-range smartphones that Oppo has launched in the past year. As per mysmartprice, Reno 2A is likely going to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC and will have a 6.5-inch display roughly. The phone is stated to come with 6 GB of RAM along with 64 GB or 128 GB of storage

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2A specs and design reportedly revealed days ahead of official launch

Aug 23, 2019
Oppo Reno 2A specs and design reportedly revealed days ahead of official launch
Oppo Reno 2 leak hints at 6.5-inch AMOLED display and 4,000 mAh battery

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 leak hints at 6.5-inch AMOLED display and 4,000 mAh battery

Aug 21, 2019
OPPO Reno 2 is all set to be launched & here's everything you need to know about it

OPPO Reno 2 is all set to be launched & here's everything you need to know about it

Aug 23, 2019
Oppo Reno 2 with 20x zoom and quad-camera system launching in India on 28 August

Oppo

Oppo Reno 2 with 20x zoom and quad-camera system launching in India on 28 August

Aug 16, 2019
Say goodbye to shaky videos with OPPO Reno2

Partnered

Say goodbye to shaky videos with OPPO Reno2

Aug 20, 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, the global version of Redmi K20 Pro launched in Europe

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, the global version of Redmi K20 Pro launched in Europe

Aug 21, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019