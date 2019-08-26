tech2 News Staff

Oppo is about to announce the Reno 2 smartphone in India on 28 August and there have been a lot of leaks flying about the device. The latest shows the alleged benchmarking scores of the device which is also going to be announced in China on 10 September.

As per AnTuTu's website, a device with model number 'PCKM00 'showed an overall score of 259109 which is quite as good as compared to the Redmi K20 which has a score of 218,625. The Reno2 is speculated to come with the Snapdragon 730G which has a higher-performing GPU than the Snapdragon 730 found on the Redmi K20.

The RAM and storage configuration for this model happens to be 8 GB + 128 GB and the display of the phone happens to have a resolution of 2400 x 1080. Rhe Reno2 has scored 95561, 71241, 46844 and 45063 respectively in CPU, GPU, memory and UX benchmarks.

In more news concerning the Oppo Reno 2, there will be two more additions to the Reno 2-series lineup of devices. As per a report, the specs of one of the two devices called the Oppo Reno 2A, which is expected make its debut into the very crowded mid-range smartphone segment, have been revealed.

The Oppo Reno 2A appears to be like several other mid-range smartphones that Oppo has launched in the past year. As per mysmartprice, Reno 2A is likely going to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC and will have a 6.5-inch display roughly. The phone is stated to come with 6 GB of RAM along with 64 GB or 128 GB of storage

