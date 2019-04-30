tech2 News Staff

On 10 April, Oppo launched two new smartphones under its new Reno series — the OPPO Reno and OPPO Reno 10x Zoom. While the Oppo Reno was made available for purchase starting 19 April in China, the Reno 10x Zoom edition was scheduled to go on sale in the market on 10 May.

However, ahead of the official release date, the Reno 10x Zoom edition pre-bookings have begun, according to a report by GizmoChina.

Reportedly, users who book the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom in advance will get screen replacement worth CNY 179 (Rs 1,900 approximately).

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom price

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom comes in three variants. There is a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced ar CNY 3,999 (Rs 42,000 approximately), a 6 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model priced at CNY 4,499 (Rs 47,000 approximately), and an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model, which will cost CNY 4,799 (Rs 50,000). The smartphone comes in two colour variants such as Ocean Green and Jet Black.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom specifications and features

The Reno 10x Zoom features a 6.6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a triple rear-camera setup. As for the camera array here, there's the same 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and a third 13 MP 10X lossless zoom-capable telephoto lens. On the front though, there's the same 16 MP selfie camera.

The 10X Zoom Edition also gets a larger 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.