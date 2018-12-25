tech2 News Staff

Launched in China in August this year, months later, Oppo has finally launched R17 smartphone in the Indian market now. While the R17 Pro has been available, the lighter variant of the device was still exclusive to the users in China. However, starting today, the Oppo R17 will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India.

Oppo R17 pricing and offers

The smartphone has been listed at Rs 34,990, and comes in Neon Purple and Ambient Blue colour options. Per the listing on Amazon India, for a limited time (not mentioned till how long), you can get an extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange if you buy this product from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd. Otherwise, depending on the phone you exchange, on Amazon India, you can get up to Rs 21,000 off on purchase of Oppo R17.

In addition to that, you can also get a One Time Screen Replacement at a price of Rs 990 if you purchase the device via Appario Retail Pvt Ltd. While making the purchase, you can choose your retailer and offers on the right hand side of the screen.

Further, Oppo and Reliance Jio have also tied up to offer you 3.2 TB of 4G data, and other benefits of up to Rs 4,900. Purchasing the phone via HDFC debit or credit card will get you 10 percent instant cashback.

There are also many no-cost EMI options available.

Oppo r17 specifications and features

The Oppo R17 boasts of a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. The display comes with an Essential PH-1 like notch at the top; similar to the Oppo F9 and F9 Pro. It has an extremely thin chin at the bottom with almost no bezels at the edges. The in-display fingerprint scanner comes with a 3P micro-lens for reading the finger.

The device is powered by a 10 nm Snapdragon 670 chipset, which houses an octa-core CPU along with Adreno 615 GPU. It packs 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB internal storage.

Camera-wise, the phone has a 25 MP, f/2.0 aperture front-facing camera on the notch which is dubbed as the Selfie Master and is powered with AI capabilities. Meanwhile, at the back of the phone is a vertical camera unit with dual lens and a flash. The phone does not bear a fingerprint display at the rear.

The Oppo R17 has a battery capacity of 3,500 mAh, and it comes with quick charging capabilities, also known as VOOC charging technology, where it can charge the phone to 58 percent in half an hour. It runs on Color OS 5.2, which is based on Android Oreo 8.1.

