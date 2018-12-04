Tuesday, December 04, 2018 Back to
Oppo R17 Pro to launch in India at 8 pm today: Here's how you can watch the event

The Oppo R17 Pro launch event in Mumbai is expected to get underway at 8 pm today.

tech2 News Staff Dec 04, 2018 12:43 PM IST

Oppo's mid-range beast called the Oppo R17 Pro is going to be unveiled in India today. The device has been earlier launched in China for a price of CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 45,600) for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

The phone is going to be launched at an event in Mumbai today and the event is expected to begin at 8 pm today. The event will be broadcast live on Oppo India's YouTube page or simply revisit this page.

The Oppo R17 Pro. Image: Oppo India

The Oppo R17 Pro. Image: Oppo India

But what makes the Oppo R17 Pro exciting and why is Oppo making so much noise about it? Well, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-shaped display notch as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner. Long story short, the phone is packed to the gills with features, despite being the first R-series smartphone to be brought to India.

In terms of specifications, the R17 Pro has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the drop-like notch which was also seen on the F9 Pro. The display is protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which certainly makes the screen durable.

Oppo has included a system similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9's variable aperture mechanism on the centre camera present in the triple camera alignment. The primary camera on the phone is a 20 MP sensor with fixed aperture while the third camera looks to be meant for 3D DOF depth sensor.

The entire setup is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery which supports SuperVOOC charging technology that will charge your phone from 0-40 percent in 10 minutes.

