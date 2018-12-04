tech2 News Staff

Oppo's mid-range beast called the Oppo R17 Pro is going to be unveiled in India today. The device has been earlier launched in China for a price of CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 45,600) for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

The phone is going to be launched at an event in Mumbai today and the event is expected to begin at 8 pm today. The event will be broadcast live on Oppo India's YouTube page or simply revisit this page.

But what makes the Oppo R17 Pro exciting and why is Oppo making so much noise about it? Well, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-shaped display notch as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner. Long story short, the phone is packed to the gills with features, despite being the first R-series smartphone to be brought to India.

In terms of specifications, the R17 Pro has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the drop-like notch which was also seen on the F9 Pro. The display is protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which certainly makes the screen durable.

Oppo has included a system similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9's variable aperture mechanism on the centre camera present in the triple camera alignment. The primary camera on the phone is a 20 MP sensor with fixed aperture while the third camera looks to be meant for 3D DOF depth sensor.

The entire setup is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery which supports SuperVOOC charging technology that will charge your phone from 0-40 percent in 10 minutes.