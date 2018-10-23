The Oppo R 17 Pro was announced in China back in August, however, it’s been almost two months with the company never officially announcing the date of launch and availability of the device. Until now.

According to a teaser shared by Oppo on Weibo, the Oppo R17 Pro smartphone will be going up on its first sale on 11 November in China. As announced back in August, the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants of the phone will cost CNY 4,299, which translates to about Rs 45,600 as per current rupee rate.

Once the device is out and about in the Chinese market, we are expecting that the company will expand the device’s availability to other markets as well.

Oppo R17 Pro specifications and features

The Oppo R17 Pro has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the drop-like notch which was also seen on the F9 Pro. The display is protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6 which certainly makes the screen durable.

Under the hood, the R17 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC and has 8 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage. Android 8.1 Oreo is running on the phone out of the box with Oppo's own ColorOS 5.1 system overlay.

The camera on the R17 Pro is a spectacle on its own. Oppo has included a system similar to Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9's variable aperture mechanism on the center camera present in the triple camera alignment. This camera has a 12 MP sensor and can switch between f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture.

The primary camera on the phone is a 20 MP sensor with fixed aperture while the third camera looks to be meant for 3D DOF depth sensor. Oppo hasn't revealed the pixel count on this third sensor but has said that it will assist with 3D photo capturing. On the front, we see the drop-like notch that houses a 25 MP camera like the one we saw on the Oppo F9 Pro.

The entire setup is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery which supports SuperVOOC charging technology that will charge your phone from 0-40 percent in 10 minutes.

As if all this wasn't enough, the Oppo R17 Pro has also thrown in an in-display fingerprint reader on the device.