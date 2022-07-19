FP Staff

Along with its Reno8 Series, Oppo also launched its first Android tablet in India, called Oppo Pad Air. Oppo also launched their Enco X2 TWS earbuds.

Both the products were initially launched in China early this year. With the launch of the tablet, OPPO will take on the likes of Realme, Motorola, and a number of other tablet makers in the entry-level segment.

We take a look at the specifications, the pricing and the availability of the Oppo Pad Air

Oppo Pad Air: Specifications

The Oppo Pad Air comes with a 10.36-inch 2K IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 83.5% screen-to-body ratio, 71% NTSC colour gamut, and 360 nits brightness.

The Oppo Pad Air comes with stylus support and is compatible with both Oppo Life Smart Stylus Pen and other third-party stylus pens as well.

Powering the tablet is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which has been paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet also supports expandable storage via a microSDXC card, Furthermore, users can expand their RAMs by up to 3GB virtually.

As for the camera, there is an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The tab comes with support for face unlock and misses out on a fingerprint scanner.

The tablet comes with a quad-speaker setup backed by Dolby Atmos technology. Oppo Pad Air is backed by a 7100mAh battery with 18W fast charging and it runs ColorOS for Pad 12.1 out-of-the-box.

The company has also included some tablet-specific features with a custom user interface. This includes a two-finger split screen, dual window, e-book mode, multi-device connection, ability to use the smartphone’s mobile network, clipboard sharing and more.

The Oppor Pad Air weighs about 440 grams and is just 6.94mm thick making it one of the slimmest Android tablets in the market today. Other features of the tablet include Wi-Fi 5 a USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth V5.1.

Oppo Pad Air: Price & Availability

The Oppo Pad Air is available in two variants, both of which come in only a grey colour option. The base variant comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and has been priced at Rs 16,999. The top variant comes with 4GB RAM + 128Gb storage and has been priced at Rs 19,999.

The tablet will be available starting July 23, on Oppo’s official website, a select few offline retail partners, as well as Flipkart.