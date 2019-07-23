tech2 News Staff

Oppo recently launched its Oppo K3 in India at a starting price of Rs 16,990. The smartphone was launched in the home market of the brand back in May at a price of CNY 1,599. Oppo K3 is going on sale today in India at 12.00 pm on Amazon.

Oppo K3 price and offers

The newly launched Oppo phone is available in two storage and two colour variants in India. The base model of the device is of 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, priced at Rs 16,990. Another variant is 8 GB + 128 GB, it is priced at Rs 19,990. Oppo K3 is available in Aurora Blue and Jade Black colour variants.

In terms of offers, you can get several offers on the purchase of the device from Amazon and buy it at a starting price of Rs 14,990. You will get an instant discount Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank Debit and Credit card and on Credit Card EMI if the purchase is made via Axis Bank Debit or Credit card. In addition to this, buyers will also get Jio benefits worth Rs 7,050, Lenskart gift voucher of Rs 5,000, discount up to Rs 12,000 on Oyo. If the purchase is made via Amazon Pay, you will get a cashback of Rs 1,000.

Oppo K3 specifications

Moving on to the specifications of the device, Oppo K3 comes with a 6.5 inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1, 080 x 2, 340 pixels resolution. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the device houses a pop-up selfie camera of 16 MP sensor. As claimed by the company, the camera module has five years of life and it opens up in 0.74 seconds. On the rear, the dual setup camera consists of a 16 MP primary sensor coupled with 2 MP secondary depth sensor. Oppo K3 runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It is fueled by Snapdragon 710 SoC and provides 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options. As for the internal storage, there are three variants – 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. The device is equipped with 3, 765 mAh battery capacity that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

