Oppo K3 to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon, pricing starts at Rs 16,990

Oppo K3 comes in two storage variants — 6 GB + 64 GB priced at Rs 16,990 and 8 GB + 128 GB at Rs 19,990.


tech2 News StaffJul 30, 2019 10:41:15 IST

Oppo had recently launched its new smartphone Oppo K3 in India and today this device is again going on sale. The sale will start at 12.00 pm on Amazon. com. The device packs a 3,765 mAh battery and runs on Snapdragon 710 SoC. Oppo K3 comes in two storage variants.

(Also read: Oppo 'waterfall screen' teased, shows off edge-to-edge display, button-less design)

Oppo K3 pricing and sale offers

Oppo K3 is available in two storage variants in India— 6 GB + 64 GB priced at Rs 16,990 and 8 GB + 128 GB at Rs 19,990. In terms of colour variants, you will get two options, Aurora Blue and Jade Black. You will get an instant discount Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank Debit and Credit card and on Credit Card EMI if the purchase is made via xis Bank Debit or Credit card. In addition to this, buyers will Jio benefits worth Rs 7,050, Lenskart gift voucher of Rs 5,000, discount up to Rs 12,000 on Oyo. If the purchase is made via Amazon Pay, you will get a cashback of Rs 1,000.

Oppo K3.

Oppo K3 specifications

Moving on to the specifications of the device, Oppo K3 comes with a 6.5 inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1, 080 x 2, 340 pixels resolution. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the device houses a pop-up selfie camera of 16 MP sensor. As claimed by the company, the camera module has five years of life and it opens up in 0.74 seconds. On the rear, the dual setup camera consists of a 16 MP primary sensor coupled with 2 MP secondary depth sensor.

Oppo K3 runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It is fueled by Snapdragon 710 SoC and provides 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options. As for the internal storage, there are three variants – 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. The device is equipped with 3, 765 mAh battery capacity that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

