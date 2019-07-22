tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2019 11:17:59 IST
Oppo launched its Oppo K3 in India on 20 July to add more smartphones to its budget-friendly smartphone lineup. This smartphone debuted in its home market in May this year at a price of CNY 1,599.
Oppo K3 pricing and offers
Oppo K3 is available in two storage variants in India— 6 GB + 64 GB priced at Rs 16,990 and 8 GB + 128 GB at Rs 19,990. In terms of colour variants, you will get two options, Aurora Blue and Jade Black.
The newly launched smartphone will be available for sale from 23 July at 12 pm on Amazon. You will get an instant discount Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank Debit and Credit card and on Credit Card EMI if the purchase is made via xis Bank Debit or Credit card. In addition to this, buyers will Jio benefits worth Rs 7,050, Lenskart gift voucher of Rs 5,000, discount up to Rs 12,000 on Oyo. If the purchase is made via Amazon Pay, you will get a cashback of Rs 1,000.
Oppo K3 specifications
Moving on to the specifications of the device, Oppo K3 comes with a 6.5 inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1, 080 x 2, 340 pixels resolution. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.
