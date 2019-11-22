tech2 News Staff

Oppo is reportedly working on its own chipset and we might get to see it power a device very soon. Big tech companies like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei have been using their own chipsets in their smartphones, wearables, and laptops for a while now, and Oppo is now ready to do the same apparently.

As per a report by LetsGoDigital, a trademark filed by Oppo in EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) reveals that its working on its own brand of chipsets. The company is reportedly naming its first-ever processor — Oppo M1.

The report also suggests that Oppo has hired engineers from firms like Speadtrum and MediaTek to work on this chipset. It is not yet clear if this will only be for the Oppo handsets or will these be sourced to other smartphone manufacturers as well.

Oppo's purported in-house chipset — Oppo M1 — is expected to launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next year, which is scheduled to be held in February in Barcelona, Spain.

But this is not the only segment where Oppo is expanding and experimenting. A report by MySmartPrice in February this year revealed that Oppo CEO Chen Mingyong has confirmed that they will soon launch their own smartwatch and headphones.

Oppo has also announced its ColorOS 7 in China recently and it will be launched in India on 26 November.

