Oppo hosts a global 5G video call using the Find X2 Pro smartphone: All you need to know

Last year, Oppo showcased its first European 5G handsets onsite and the first-ever live 8K TV images of Roland-Garros supported by the stadium’s 5G network.


tech2 News StaffSep 29, 2020 16:52:57 IST

Oppo hosted the first-ever global 5G video call recently. Oppo used the Find X2 Pro smartphone to showcase its 5G capabilities when it connected top junior tennis players who can’t compete, or watch matches at this year’s Roland-Garros. Junior tennis players from China, India, Romania, and Thailand participated in the 5G video chat.

Oppo Find X2 Pro. Image: Oppo

Oppo is the title sponsor of the “Junior Wild Card Series” taking place in France.

Managing Director of OPPO France, Denis Morel and the Roland-Garros Tournament Director and former world number three and Davis Cup Winner Guy Forget connected via a video call using an Oppo Find X2 Pro with top junior tennis players to discuss how technology continues to change the world of tennis.

For the Roland-Garros 2020 activation, Oppo has also announced “Photo Gallery” which showcase the best pictures taken at Roland-Garros using the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

Oppo FInd X2 was launched in India in June this year, however, Oppo Find X2 Pro was not released in the Indian market.

“Our 5G devices perform even better in the further enhanced 5G environment at Roland-Garros this year,” said Gregor Almassy, Overseas CMO, OPPO. “Connecting global young talents with a legend like Guy Forget, showcases the capabilities and enhanced connectivity of OPPO 5G. The success of it also demonstrates that Roland-Garros and OPPO have shared commitment to enhance and provide better stadium experience for global users and fans.”

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


