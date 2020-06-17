Wednesday, June 17, 2020Back to
Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Lamborghini Edition announced; only Find X2 will be available in India, priced at Rs 64,990

Oppo Find X2 Pro and Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition will not be available to purchase in the Indian market.


tech2 News StaffJun 17, 2020 17:16:48 IST

After a very confusing event, Oppo debuted the Find X2 series in India, which includes the Find X2, Find X2 Pro and Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition.

The highlight of the Find X2 series is the 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology that can fuel up the phone from zero to 40 percent in just 10 minutes.

Oppo also launched an Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition with customised accessories including a pair of truly wireless earphones, back covers, phone charger, and more.

Oppo Find X2 pricing

Oppo Find X2 comes in one variant that offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 64,990. It will come in Ceramic Black and Ocean glass colour variants. The availability of the device has not been announced yet.

Oppo has confirmed to tech2 that neither Find X2 Pro nor the Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition will be available for purchase in India.

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP wide-angle-lens, and a 13 MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Find X2 houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

