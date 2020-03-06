Friday, March 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Find X2, X2 Pro, Oppo Watch to launch today in China at 03.00 pm IST: Here is how you can watch it live

The Oppo Watch will look just like Apple Watch, since it has almost the same shape and design.


tech2 News StaffMar 06, 2020 14:37:42 IST

Oppo is all geared up to launch its two flagship smartphones - Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro along with its Oppo Watch in China today. Previously, these launches were slated to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress that was to be held last month but got called off due to concerns over coronavirus.

As per the official images shared by Oppo, the Oppo Watch will look just like Apple Watch, since it has almost the same shape and design.

Oppo Find X2, X2 Pro, Oppo Watch to launch today in China at 03.00 pm IST: Here is how you can watch it live

Oppo Find X

Oppo launch event: How to watch it live

The Oppo event will begin at 10.30 CET in China, which means you can catch the Livestream at 3.00 pm in India. You can visit the company's YouTube page to get all the live updates of the event.  You can also tap on the link below to watch the Livestream.

Oppo Find X2 expected specifications

As per the official teaser, Oppo Find X2 will feature an HDR10+ 3K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. According to a report by XDA Developers, Oppo Find X2 is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Going by a WinFuture report, Oppo Find X2 might sport a 6.7 inch OLED touchscreen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It might house a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charge. It is likely to charge the phone in just 38 minutes.

In the camera department, the smartphone is expected to come with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens with 3X optical and 20X digital zoom.

Oppo Find X2 Pro expected specifications

As per the WinFuture report, tt might feature a 6.7 inch OLED display that comes with a 1,440 x 3,168 pixel resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Oppo Find X2 Pro is likely to come with a 32 MP punch hole camera.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and offer up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. It is speculated to house a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging tech.

On the camera front, Oppo Find X2 Pro is likely to come with a 48 MP Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48 MP IMX586 sensor, 13 MP zoom sensor that might offer 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom and 60X digital zoom.

Oppo Watch expected specifications

As per the officially teased images, the watch will come in two colour options — black and white. It will have a squarish screen that is surrounded by a metallic frame. While the Apple Watch has a dial, the Oppo Watch has buttons. It seems like you will be able to send and receive calls and messages via the Watch.

Oppo Watch

Oppo Watch

Oppo official Brian Shen revealed in a tweet that the Oppo Watch will feature a curved screen and 3D glass. As per a Weibo post, this watch is likely to run on Google's WatchOS.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo

An Oppo swartwatch is set to debut in China on 6 March, and yes, it does look like the Apple Watch

Mar 03, 2020
An Oppo swartwatch is set to debut in China on 6 March, and yes, it does look like the Apple Watch

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020