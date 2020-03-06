tech2 News Staff

Oppo is all geared up to launch its two flagship smartphones - Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro along with its Oppo Watch in China today. Previously, these launches were slated to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress that was to be held last month but got called off due to concerns over coronavirus.

As per the official images shared by Oppo, the Oppo Watch will look just like Apple Watch, since it has almost the same shape and design.

Oppo launch event: How to watch it live

The Oppo event will begin at 10.30 CET in China, which means you can catch the Livestream at 3.00 pm in India. You can visit the company's YouTube page to get all the live updates of the event. You can also tap on the link below to watch the Livestream.



Oppo Find X2 expected specifications

As per the official teaser, Oppo Find X2 will feature an HDR10+ 3K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. According to a report by XDA Developers, Oppo Find X2 is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Going by a WinFuture report, Oppo Find X2 might sport a 6.7 inch OLED touchscreen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It might house a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charge. It is likely to charge the phone in just 38 minutes.

In the camera department, the smartphone is expected to come with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens with 3X optical and 20X digital zoom.

Oppo Find X2 Pro expected specifications

As per the WinFuture report, tt might feature a 6.7 inch OLED display that comes with a 1,440 x 3,168 pixel resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Oppo Find X2 Pro is likely to come with a 32 MP punch hole camera.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and offer up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. It is speculated to house a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging tech.

On the camera front, Oppo Find X2 Pro is likely to come with a 48 MP Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48 MP IMX586 sensor, 13 MP zoom sensor that might offer 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom and 60X digital zoom.

Oppo Watch expected specifications

As per the officially teased images, the watch will come in two colour options — black and white. It will have a squarish screen that is surrounded by a metallic frame. While the Apple Watch has a dial, the Oppo Watch has buttons. It seems like you will be able to send and receive calls and messages via the Watch.

Oppo official Brian Shen revealed in a tweet that the Oppo Watch will feature a curved screen and 3D glass. As per a Weibo post, this watch is likely to run on Google's WatchOS.



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.