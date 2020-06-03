Wednesday, June 03, 2020Back to
Oppo Find X2 series to launch in India on 17 June, company confirms in a tweet

The Oppo Find X2 Series is expected to include Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Lite, and Oppo Find X2 Neo.


FP TrendingJun 03, 2020 17:43:58 IST

Oppo Find X2 series will be launched in India on 17 June. The announcement of the unveiling of the smartphone was made by Oppo India on Twitter. "Are you ready to experience a smooth and flawless performance? The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India on 17th June,” it said.

Oppo Find X (Representational Image)

The phone has the fastest charge technology and supports 5G connectivity.

The company had teased the launch of the Oppo Find X2 Series in India last month, highlighting that the phones have “5G Snapdragon 865 Processor and a Billion colours of the 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen.”

The Oppo Find X2 Series comprises Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Lite, and Oppo Find X2 Neo. However, the Chinese manufacturer has not revealed whether all the smartphones in the series will make their way to India.

According to a report in Gizmochina, the Find X and Find X2 Pro have similar specs except for the rear panel, camera setup, IP certification and battery capacity.

Both the devices sport 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a punch hole and 120Hz refresh rate. The devices have Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 32MP selfie camera, stereo speakers, ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10, and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging as well.

Reportedly, the regular X2 features a 48MP main camera along with a 13MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide lens. The X2 Pro has a 48MP primary camera accompanied by a 48MP ultrawide module and a 13MP periscope unit.

The Oppo Find X2 houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, while Oppo Find X2 Pro is equipped with a 4,600 mAh battery that comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

