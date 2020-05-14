Thursday, May 14, 2020Back to
OPPO Find X2 series with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging support to debut in India soon, company confirms

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro will feature a punch-hole camera, 120 Hz refresh rate display and triple rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffMay 14, 2020 16:45:00 IST

Oppo has announced that it will soon launch its Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro in India soon. The two smartphones have already made their debut in China back in March. Although, the company did not reveal any launch date, but its tweet suggested the upcoming smartphones will come with 5G connectivity. In addition to this, the teaser video shared in the tweet also revealed that Oppo Find X2 will also feature a punch-hole camera, 120 Hz refresh rate display and triple rear camera setup. It is also expected to come in a black colour option.

An Amazon microsite has also popped up that revealed the smartphones will come with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology that can charge the phone from 0 to 40 percent in just 10 minutes.

Oppo Find X2. Image: Oppo

Oppo Find X2 China variant specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP wide-angle-lens and a 13 MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Find X2 houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Oppo Find X2 Pro China variant specifications

Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with the same 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. It offers up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, it features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens.

It is equipped with a 4,600 mAh battery that comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

