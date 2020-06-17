Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Back in March this year, Oppo first released the Find X2 series at an event in China. Today, the new flagship series will be launched in the Indian market.

The Find X2 series is expected to include the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones.

Oppo is scheduled to host a virtual event in India at 4 pm IST. The launch event will be live streamed on Oppo's official YouTube channel. The webcast link is also embedded below.

So far, thanks to what has now become a new normal among smartphone brands, Oppo has been drip-feeding a lot of details about the upcoming smartphone series, and we already know that two smartphones will support 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology, which will allow users to fuel up the phone's battery from 0 to 40 percent in just 10 minutes.

Oppo teased the same in a poster on Amazon. The teaser also confirmed that both Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Further, since the Find X2 series has already been launched in China, here's what we can expect from the two devices:

Do note, the specifications, variants and pricing may vary a little depending on the markets.

Oppo Find X2 China variant specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP wide-angle-lens and a 13 MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Find X2 houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

The Oppo Find X2 was launched at €999 (Rs 86,000 approx).

Oppo Find X2 Pro China variant specifications

Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with the same 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

In the camera department, it features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens.

It is equipped with a 4,600 mAh battery that comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro was launched at €1,199 (Rs 1,03,000 approx).