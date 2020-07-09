Thursday, July 09, 2020Back to
Oppo Find X2 Pro AutoMobili Lamborghini edition with Snapdragon 865 SoC announced in India

Oppo Find X2 Pro houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.


tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2020 18:48:10 IST

Oppo Find X2 Pro AutoMobili Lamborghini edition has been announced in India.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on Color OS 7.1. It comes with 5G connectivity and features a 120Hz QHD+ 10bit OLED screen.

As per the company, this new edition comes in a special box that is designed to be opened and closed like the super sports car’s scissor-style door, with Lamborghini’s signature hexagonal and Y-shaped headlights on it. The phone case, charger, USB  cable, in-vehicle flash charger and wireless earphones are all customised for this edition.

To recall, the company recently launched its Oppo Find X2 series in India.

Do note, as announced at the time of launch of the Find X2 series in India, the AutoMobili Lamborghini edition will not retail in India as of now.

OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Oppo Find X2 Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP wide-angle-lens, and a 13 MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Find X2 Pro houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

