Wednesday, June 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro to launch in India today at 4 pm IST: Here is how you can watch the livestream

Both Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro will come with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging tech and Snapdragon 865 chipset.


tech2 News StaffJun 17, 2020 10:18:15 IST

Oppo will launch its Find X2 series in India today at 4 pm IST. The series is expected to include two smartphones: Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro.

As per a teaser on Amazon, the two smartphones will come with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology that can fuel up the phone from 0 to 40 percent in just 10 minutes. The teaser also confirmed that both Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The series debuted in China back in March.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro to launch in India today at 4 pm IST: Here is how you can watch the livestream

Oppo Find X2. Image: Oppo

Oppo Find X2 series launch: How to watch the event live

The launch event will kick off at 4 pm IST today. You can visit the YouTube page of the company to catch the live updates. The webcast link is also embedded below.

Oppo Find X2 China variant specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP wide-angle-lens and a 13 MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Find X2 houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Oppo Find X2 Pro China variant specifications

Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with the same 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

In the camera department, it features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens.

It is equipped with a 4,600 mAh battery that comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo A12

Oppo A12 with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a 4,230 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,990

Jun 09, 2020
Oppo A12 with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a 4,230 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,990
Oppo Find X2 series to launch in India on 17 June, company confirms in a tweet

Oppo Find X2 series

Oppo Find X2 series to launch in India on 17 June, company confirms in a tweet

Jun 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020