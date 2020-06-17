tech2 News Staff

Oppo will launch its Find X2 series in India today at 4 pm IST. The series is expected to include two smartphones: Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro.

As per a teaser on Amazon, the two smartphones will come with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology that can fuel up the phone from 0 to 40 percent in just 10 minutes. The teaser also confirmed that both Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The series debuted in China back in March.

Oppo Find X2 series launch: How to watch the event live

The launch event will kick off at 4 pm IST today. You can visit the YouTube page of the company to catch the live updates. The webcast link is also embedded below.

Oppo Find X2 China variant specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP wide-angle-lens and a 13 MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Find X2 houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Oppo Find X2 Pro China variant specifications

Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with the same 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

In the camera department, it features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens.

It is equipped with a 4,600 mAh battery that comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.