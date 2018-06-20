Wednesday, June 20, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 20 June, 2018 10:50 IST

Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition launched with Super VOOC for €1,699

'Super' VOOC charging capabilities will charge the Find X's battery from 0-100 percent in 35 minutes.

Oppo newest flagship device, the Find X, was announced last night at an event in Paris and also in China. The phone comes with a stunning curved AMOLED display with basically zero bezels and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent alongside a pop-out camera module.  However, Oppo also had a special edition of the phone under its sleeve, they've called it the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

The Lamborghini logo. Reuters

As you can probably guess, this new variant has been made via a partnership between Oppo and Italian supercar maker Lamborghini. As per a report by GSMArena, Oppo also announced that the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition is going to be one of many smartphones that the Chinese smartphone maker plans to make using the Lamborghini branding.

So what is special about this device? Apart from the special packaging with custom accessories and design elements reminiscent of Lamborghini cars, the phone also has a carbon fiber back.

However, the main highlight of the device is the fact that it is the very first smartphone to come with Super VOOC charging technology. What does that mean? While the Oppo Find X has fast VOOC charging capabilities, the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition has 'Super' VOOC charging capabilities, which will charge your battery from 0-100 percent in a jaw-dropping 35 minutes. Surely, somewhere out in the world, iPhone X users are crying their eyes out.

This edition also comes with a mammoth 512 GB of internal storage along with all the usual hardware present in the regular Find X. The Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition is going to retail for €1,699.

