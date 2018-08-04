Oppo had launched the much awaited Find X in India last month on 12 July at a priced of Rs 59,990. It has finally gone on sale for the first time since, exclusively via Flipkart. The pre-orders for the Find X began on 25 July.

Considered the most innovative phone of the year, the device was launched in Paris, earlier this year. The 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage configuration of the device was launched in India.

You can read our detailed review of the device here.

The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC chipset and runs on Colour OS 5.1, which is based on Android P.

With its 'Panoramic Arc Screen,' the device has a massive 6.42-inch AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 ratio and 93.8 percent screen ratio. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device is available in two colour variants, Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue.

The most attractive feature of the phone is the pop-up camera, which has a 25 MP (f/2.0) sensor in the front along with a 3D scanning sensor for facial unlock. Like the iPhone X, the phone does not have a fingerprint scanner nor the 3.5 mm headphone jack. The rear camera setup includes dual cameras on the pop-up bar with 16 MP (f/2.0) + 20 MP (f/2.0) sensors, along with a dual LED flash.

Further, the device features a Li-ion 3,730 mAh battery. Interestingly, the 256 GB variant of the Find X comes with a VOOC Flash Charge and misses out on the Super VOOC flash charge available on the Lamborghini edition that claims to charge a full battery in 35 minutes.

In terms of connectivity, the device comes with a dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, A-GPS, GLONASS, and BDS.