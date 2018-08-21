Oppo is going to launch its new Oppo F9 Pro in India today at 12 PM and with most of its design and specs already out, the phone seems hard to resist.

Oppo India has also been tweeting about the upcoming phone and has also set up a timeline on its page.

Now let's get straight to where we can watch the phone being launched. You can check out the live stream of the launch on Oppo's official page starting at 12 PM. There will most likely be a YouTube stream as well, however, Oppo seems to have not made it available as of yet. We recommend you check Oppo's official YouTube channel here 2-3 hours prior to the launch.

Also, you can catch the live updates from the launch event on Tech2's Twitter handle.

In terms of the specs, the smartphone is expected to have a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus display in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio along with a 90.8 percent body ratio. Oppo has tweeted that the display will sport a "Waterdrop" screen.

The front camera is expected to be a 25 MP selfie unit. At the rear of the phone is expected to be a horizontally placed dual camera setup, 16 MP + 2MP, with a flash unit.

A fingerprint sensor will be placed below it. The device will pack in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Oppo F9 Pro may run on a 12 nm MediaTek Helio P60 chipset.

The phone will pack in a 3,500 mAh battery with AI capabilities. And in case you run out of charge, the phone packs in support for VOOC Flash Charge Technology.

Also, read Oppo F9 Pro to launch on 21 August at 12 pm: Here's what we know about the phone to understand all the nitty-gritty of the phone.

The phone is expected to be around the price range of Rs 25,000 as it seems that the phone is already selling for the equivalent of Rs 23,000 in Vietnam.