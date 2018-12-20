Friday, December 21, 2018 Back to
Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo A83 price cut to up to Rs 2,000 on Amazon, Flipkart

The announced price cuts are permanent and will be applicable across online and offline sellers.

tech2 News Staff Dec 20, 2018 15:25 PM IST

While Huawei has launched some Christmas Carnival deals on Amazon India on its best selling smartphones in 2018, Oppo has now announced a permanent price cut on three of its own.

First reported by Mahesh Telecom in a tweet, Oppo has apparently reduced the selling price of Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, and Oppo A83 (2018).

The Oppo F9 Pro has received the biggest price cut. The 64 GB variant of the phone was earlier priced at Rs 23,990, however, the device's new price is Rs 2,000 lesser ar Rs 21,990. The 128 GB model of the Oppo F9 Pro is also now down by Rs 2,000, bringing its price down from Rs 25,990 to Rs 23,990.

Read our Oppo F9 Pro review here.

Oppo F9 Pro. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

Then, the Oppo F9 has received a price cut of Rs 2,000, which is now available on both online and offline platforms at Rs 16,990. The phone had received a price cut in October this year of Rs 1,000, which got its price tag down to Rs 18,990 from the launch price of Rs 19,990.

Oppo A83 (2018) on the other hand, has received the least amount of price drop, which is Rs 500. This has brought its price down from Rs 8,990 to Rs 8,490.

These new prices are applicable across Amazon India, Flipkart and other offline retail stores for Oppo.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

