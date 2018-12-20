tech2 News Staff

While Huawei has launched some Christmas Carnival deals on Amazon India on its best selling smartphones in 2018, Oppo has now announced a permanent price cut on three of its own.

First reported by Mahesh Telecom in a tweet, Oppo has apparently reduced the selling price of Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, and Oppo A83 (2018).

#OPPO #PRICEDROP#A83 2GB

New MOP - 8490

Price Drop- Rs 500#F9

New MOP -16990

Price Drop- Rs 2000#F9pro

New MOP- 21990

Price Drop -Rs 2000#F9pro 128GB

New MOP - 23990

Price Drop -Rs 2000 — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) December 19, 2018

The Oppo F9 Pro has received the biggest price cut. The 64 GB variant of the phone was earlier priced at Rs 23,990, however, the device's new price is Rs 2,000 lesser ar Rs 21,990. The 128 GB model of the Oppo F9 Pro is also now down by Rs 2,000, bringing its price down from Rs 25,990 to Rs 23,990.

Read our Oppo F9 Pro review here.

Then, the Oppo F9 has received a price cut of Rs 2,000, which is now available on both online and offline platforms at Rs 16,990. The phone had received a price cut in October this year of Rs 1,000, which got its price tag down to Rs 18,990 from the launch price of Rs 19,990.

Oppo A83 (2018) on the other hand, has received the least amount of price drop, which is Rs 500. This has brought its price down from Rs 8,990 to Rs 8,490.

These new prices are applicable across Amazon India, Flipkart and other offline retail stores for Oppo.

