tech2 News Staff 06 August, 2018 21:36 IST

Oppo F9 leak reveals a 4 GB RAM variant with 64 GB storage: Report

The Oppo F9 will come in two colour variants — Red Sun and Blue Twilight.

Ahead of Oppo F9's launch on 15 August, new leaks have emerged about it which pretty much sums up the phone's specifications itself.

The Oppo F9 will arrive in two colour variants — Red Sun and Blue Twilight.

Representational image. Tech2

According to an AndroidPure report, the Oppo F9 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus display and a notch at the top which looks quite a bit like a teardrop; otherwise, it has been termed similar to the notch of Essential PH-1. Oppo claims that the F9 has a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The report also mentions that the Oppo F9 Pro will likely come with Corning Glass 6 though there is no word about the Oppo F9.

At the rear of the phone, there is a horizontally placed camera unit with an LED flash next to it. It comes with 16 MP + 2 MP dual-sensor camera unit with a f/1.85 aperture on the primary sensor. The front-facing camera is placed inside the notch and is a 25 MP (f/2.0) sensor with AI-based capabilities.

Leaked image of Oppo F9. AndroidPure.

Also at the rear of the phone will be a fingerprint sensor below the dual camera unit.

One variant of the phone that has been leaked so far 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card. It will run on an octa-core Helio P60 chipset which can clock up to 2 GHz and will come with AI capabilities.

The phone is expected to pack a 3,500 mAh battery. Software-wise you can expect the phone to feature Oppo's Android 8.1 based ColorOS 5.2.

3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

