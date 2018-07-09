Oppo had launched the Oppo F7 in India in March 2018. The Oppo F7 comes in two variants: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage.

At launch, the 4 GB RAM model was priced at Rs 21,990 and the 6 GB model came for Rs 26,990. However, Oppo has now cut down the prices for Oppo F7 in India.

According to a report in Mobigyaan, the 4 GB RAM variant of the Oppo F7 has received a price reduction of Rs 2,000, bringing down the price to Rs 19,999 on the other hand, the 6 GB RAM variant has got a price cut of Rs 3,000, which brings down its price to Rs 23,990.

The phone features a 6.23-inch FHD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60. Cameras include a 16 MP rear unit and a 25 MP front sensor.

Both the variants are now available with the discounted price on Amazon India and Flipkart. However, currently, Flipkart has only the 4 GB variant in stock and Amazon India has both the variants available.

If you're looking to buy one, head here for a full review.