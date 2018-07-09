Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 July, 2018 18:17 IST

Oppo F7 prices slashed by up to Rs 3,000, 4 GB RAM variant to start at Rs 19,999

Both the variants are now available with the discounted price on Amazon India and Flipkart.

Oppo had launched the Oppo F7 in India in March 2018. The Oppo F7 comes in two variants: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage.

At launch, the 4 GB RAM model was priced at Rs 21,990 and the 6 GB model came for Rs 26,990. However, Oppo has now cut down the prices for Oppo F7 in India.

Oppo F7. Image: Tech2

Oppo F7. Image: Tech2

According to a report in Mobigyaan, the 4 GB RAM variant of the Oppo F7 has received a price reduction of Rs 2,000, bringing down the price to Rs 19,999 on the other hand, the 6 GB RAM variant has got a price cut of Rs 3,000, which brings down its price to Rs 23,990.

The phone features a 6.23-inch FHD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60. Cameras include a 16 MP rear unit and a 25 MP front sensor.

Both the variants are now available with the discounted price on Amazon India and Flipkart. However, currently, Flipkart has only the 4 GB variant in stock and Amazon India has both the variants available.

If you're looking to buy one, head here for a full review.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

Facebook

Facebook entered into a data-sharing partnership with 52 tech companies

Jul 01, 2018

NewsTracker

Walmart India gets half of business via out-of-store sales; US retail giant to open another fulfillment centre in Lucknow

Jul 02, 2018

Google Home, Home Mini prices decreased to Rs 8,499 and Rs 3,699 respectively

Jun 27, 2018

NewsTracker

E-commerce firms cash in on FIFA World Cup frenzy in India: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar Jr jerseys are the craze

Jun 25, 2018

Oppo Realme 1

Oppo Realme 1 now available in a Solar Red colour variant exclusively on Amazon

Jul 03, 2018

Oppo A5

Oppo A5 launched in China with a notch and a Snapdragon 450 chipset

Jul 07, 2018

science

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 09, 2018

Satellites

China launches two satellites for Pakistan aboard Long March-2C rocket

Jul 09, 2018

Conservation

After disappearing for 50 years, first eastern quolls spotted in Australian wild

Jul 09, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban: Govt introduces India's first buyback scheme for bottles

Jul 09, 2018