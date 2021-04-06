Priya Singh

Oppo on Tuesday launched the Oppo F19, completing the F19 series, which also includes Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ (Review). The three smartphones come with features like punch hole AMOLED FHD+ display, fast charging, among others. While there are a handful of differences between Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ on paper, like chipset, RAM, battery, charging tech, but for a consumer, picking up from a series where smartphones are priced only Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 apart from each other, can become confusing. In this article, we will do a detailed comparison of all the specifications and offerings of the three smartphones in the Oppo F19 series.

Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ pricing

Oppo F19 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant) is priced at Rs 18,990. It will go on sale on 9 April on Flipkart and Amazon.

Oppo F19 Pro comes in two storage variants: the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,490 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,490. Oppo F19 Pro+ comes in a single variant with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and is priced at Rs 25,990. Both these smartphones are now available for purchase.

Oppo F19 vs Oppo F19 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro+

Here is a detailed specification comparison of Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+:

OnePlus F19 OnePlus F19 Pro OnePlus F19 Pro+ 5G Display Size (inch) 6.43 6.43 6.43 Resolution (pixels) 2,400×1,080 2,400 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080 Brightness (nits) 800 800 800 Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Super AMOLED Dimensions(mm) 160.3 x 73.8 x 7.9 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8 Weight (gm) 175 172 173 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano Nano Nano Processor Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio P95 MediaTek Dimensity 800U CPU Cores Octa core Octa core Octa core GPU Adreno 610 PowerVR GM9446 ARM G57 MC3 RAM 6 GB 8 GB 8 GB On-Board Memory 128 GB 256 GB 128 GB Rear camera array Triple Quad Quad Rear camera setup 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Secondary Camera 16 MP 16 MP 16 MP Video Capture 1080p@30fps 4K@30fps 4K@30fps Flash Yes Yes Yes OS Version ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1 GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5 5 5 NFC No No No Fingerprint Scanner In-display In-display In-display 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes USB Type Type-C Type-C Type-C USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 5,000 4,310 4,310 Fast charging 33 W 30 W VOOC Charge 50 W Colors Prism Black, Midnight Blue Fluid Black, Crystal Silver Fluid Black, Space Silver Starting price Rs 18,990 Rs 21,490 Rs 25,990

Conclusion

For buyers looking for a low utility daily-driver under Rs 20,000, Oppo F19 is the only option in the series. It offers a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 33 W fast charging and 5,000 mAh battery. However, in comparison to its other siblings, the Oppo F19 feels lacklustre. The Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ come with 48 MP quad-camera setup, and up to 8 GB RAM.

Between the two, Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ come with pretty much the same camera specs, but Oppo F19 Pro+ clearly takes the lead by offering 50 W fast charging, Super AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.

Picking up a smartphone between the three, at the end, comes down to what you need from it. Do you need a smartphone with great camera, is fast charging tech really crucial to your smartphone usage, what is your budget, do you often play games on your smartphone, among other things.

If you are looking to buy the most premium smartphone in the series – Oppo F19 Pro+ – then read our detailed review before you make your choice.