Tuesday, April 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo F19 vs Oppo F19 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus: What's the difference

All three models of the Oppo F19 series come with a 6.-inch AMOLED display and support for fast charging.


Priya SinghApr 06, 2021 17:13:13 IST

Oppo on Tuesday launched the Oppo F19, completing the F19 series, which also includes Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ (Review). The three smartphones come with features like punch hole AMOLED FHD+ display, fast charging, among others. While there are a handful of differences between Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ on paper, like chipset, RAM, battery, charging tech, but for a consumer, picking up from a series where smartphones are priced only Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 apart from each other, can become confusing. In this article, we will do a detailed comparison of all the specifications and offerings of the three smartphones in the Oppo F19 series.

Oppo F19 vs Oppo F19 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus: Whats the difference

Oppo F19 Pro+

Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ pricing

Oppo F19 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant) is priced at Rs 18,990. It will go on sale on 9 April on Flipkart and Amazon.

Oppo F19 Pro comes in two storage variants: the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,490 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,490. Oppo F19 Pro+ comes in a single variant with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and is priced at Rs 25,990. Both these smartphones are now available for purchase.

Oppo F19 vs Oppo F19 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro+

Here is a detailed specification comparison of Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+:

OnePlus F19 OnePlus F19 Pro OnePlus F19 Pro+ 5G
Display Size (inch) 6.43 6.43 6.43
Resolution (pixels) 2,400×1,080 2,400 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080
Brightness (nits) 800 800 800
Display Type AMOLED AMOLED  Super AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 160.3 x 73.8 x 7.9 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8
Weight (gm) 175 172 173
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano Nano Nano
Processor Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio P95 MediaTek Dimensity 800U
CPU Cores Octa core Octa core Octa core
GPU Adreno 610 PowerVR GM9446 ARM G57 MC3
RAM 6 GB 8 GB 8 GB
On-Board Memory 128 GB 256 GB 128 GB
Rear camera array Triple Quad Quad
Rear camera setup 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Secondary Camera 16 MP 16 MP 16 MP
Video Capture 1080p@30fps 4K@30fps 4K@30fps
Flash Yes Yes Yes
OS Version ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5 5 5
NFC No No No
Fingerprint Scanner In-display In-display In-display
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes
USB Type Type-C Type-C Type-C
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 5,000 4,310 4,310
Fast charging 33 W 30 W VOOC Charge 50 W
Colors Prism Black, Midnight Blue Fluid Black, Crystal Silver Fluid Black, Space Silver
Starting price Rs 18,990 Rs 21,490 Rs 25,990

Conclusion

For buyers looking for a low utility daily-driver under Rs 20,000, Oppo F19 is the only option in the series. It offers a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 33 W fast charging and 5,000 mAh battery. However, in comparison to its other siblings, the Oppo F19 feels lacklustre. The Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ come with 48 MP quad-camera setup, and up to 8 GB RAM.

Between the two, Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ come with pretty much the same camera specs, but Oppo F19 Pro+ clearly takes the lead by offering 50 W fast charging, Super AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.

Picking up a smartphone between the three, at the end, comes down to what you need from it. Do you need a smartphone with great camera, is fast charging tech really crucial to your smartphone usage, what is your budget, do you often play games on your smartphone, among other things.

If you are looking to buy the most premium smartphone in the series – Oppo F19 Pro+ – then read our detailed review before you make your choice.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo F19

Oppo F19 with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W Flash Charge to launch on April 6

Apr 02, 2021
Oppo F19 with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W Flash Charge to launch on April 6
Oppo F19 with 48 MP triple camera setup, 33 W Flash charge technology launched in India at Rs 18,990

Oppo F19

Oppo F19 with 48 MP triple camera setup, 33 W Flash charge technology launched in India at Rs 18,990

Apr 06, 2021
Oppo F19 India launch highlights: Priced at Rs 18,990, sale starts from 9 April

Oppo F19

Oppo F19 India launch highlights: Priced at Rs 18,990, sale starts from 9 April

Apr 06, 2021
Oppo F19 with 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charge to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Oppo F19

Oppo F19 with 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charge to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Apr 06, 2021
Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces are the Goldilocks zone of conversation – they’re just right

Audio conversation

Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces are the Goldilocks zone of conversation – they’re just right

Apr 01, 2021
OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What are the differences?

OnePlus 9 series comparision

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What are the differences?

Mar 24, 2021

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021