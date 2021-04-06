Tuesday, April 06, 2021Back to
Oppo F19 with 48 MP triple camera setup, 33 W Flash charge technology launched in India at Rs 18,990

Oppo F19 is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffApr 06, 2021 12:59:01 IST

Oppo recently launched Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ (Review) in India. The company today launched the third smartphone- Oppo F19- under the F19 series. The highlights of Oppo F19 include a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 33 W Flash Charge technology and an AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display. Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ were launched in India at a starting price of Rs 21,490 and Rs 25,990. Oppo F19 is now available for pre-booking. As per the company, with 7.95 mm thickness, Oppo F19 is the sleekest smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Oppo F19

Oppo F19 pricing, availability, sale offers

The smartphone comes in just one storage variant. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,990 It comes in Prism Black and Midnight Blue colour variants.

It will go on sale on 9 April at 12 pm on Flipkart and Amazon. Amazon and Flipkart customers will exclusively get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Buyers can get Oppo Enco W11 (Review) at Rs 1,299, down from Rs 1,999 and Oppo Enco W31 at Rs 2,499, down from Rs 3,499, if purchased along with Oppo F19.

Amazon customers can also get Oppo Band Style at Rs 2,499, down from Rs 2,799, if purchased along with Oppo F19.

Oppo F19 specifications

Oppo F19 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that comes with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, Oppo F19 comes with a 16 MP punch-hole camera.

As mentioned before, Oppo F19 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W Flash Charge technology.

