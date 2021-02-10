FP Trending

Oppo is expected to launch the Oppo F19 lineup soon. The new lineup could also include the Oppo F19 Pro+. According to the recent report by MySmartPrice, the Oppo F19 Pro+ moniker was spotted in the Google ARCore supported devices list, hinting that the phone is in the works. The screengrab shared by the publication showed the monikers of the Find X3, Find X3 Pro, and F19 Pro+ smartphones. Specs of the F19 series devices remain hidden, however looking at the details of the Find X3, and Find X3 Pro, there is plenty of information available.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is likely to sport a 6.67-inch display with 1,440 x 3,216 pixels resolution and a refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. Powering the phone would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone was seen on the Antutu benchmark, achieving a score of 771,491 points in testing.

The Find X3 Pro, on the other hand, was seen on Geekbench, where it managed to score 4,236 and 13,323 points in single and multi-core tests respectively. The Find X3 Pro could come with a triple camera setup, comprising of a 50 MP IMX766 image primary sensor from Sony, a secondary 13 MP telephoto sensor, and a 3 MP macro lens.

Both phones are rumored to house a 4,500 mAh battery that might feature both 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired and wireless charging support.

Citing an earlier report, the Chinese smartphone maker will be launching the OPPO F19, and F19 Pro next month. If the launch happens, we might see the debut of the OPPO F19 Pro+ model as well.