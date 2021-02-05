Friday, February 05, 2021Back to
Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro with a new hybrid optical 10x zoom tech might launch in India next month

Oppo F21 smartphone series is also expected to release in the second half of this year.


FP TrendingFeb 05, 2021 13:54:10 IST

Oppo is likely to launch two new phones under the F19 series. Citing a report by 91Mobiles, the company could be launching its new Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro in India in March. The report also suggested that the Oppo F21 series will release in the second half of 2021. Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro had previously been in news since December 2018 and the devices were rumoured to be launched with a new hybrid optical 10x zoom technology. However, the phones didn't launch at that time.

Oppo F17 Pro. Image: Tech2/Nimish Sawant

The F19 series will come as the follow-up of the F17 series, which was launched last year. To recall, the Oppo F17 Pro (Review) comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution and a 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Powering the phone is the MediaTek Helio P95 CPU that comes backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expandable using a microSD card. The phone runs on ColorOS 7.2 custom skin on top of the Android 10 operating system. The OPPO F17 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-lens, 2MP mono lens sensor, and a 2 MP depth camera.

On the front are the 16 MP primary snapper and a 2 MP depth sensor for selfies and video chats. For security, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and houses a 4,000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging support.

The OPPO F17, on the other hand, comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 CPU backed with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes with ColorOS 7.2 custom skin on top of the Android 10 operating system and features a quad-camera setup at the back with a 16MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, a 2 MP portrait lens, and a 2 MP mono B/W sensor. For selfies, the F17 comes with a 16 MP snapper. It gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30 W fast charging support.

