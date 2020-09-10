Thursday, September 10, 2020Back to
Oppo F17 with 16 MP quad camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17,990

Oppo F17 is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2020 15:27:41 IST

Oppo recently launched the Oppo F17 Pro in India. Today, the company has launched the Oppo F17 at a starting price of Rs 17,990.

For the uninitiated, Oppo F17 Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon.

Oppo F17 pricing, availability, sale offers

The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of Oppo F17 is priced at Rs 17,990, whereas the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 19,990.

The smartphone will come in three colour variants: Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange, and Navy Blue.

Oppo F17

Oppo F17 is now available for pre-order on Amazon and will go on sale on 21 September on offline stores and e-commerce websites.

Buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit cards. For offline buyers, Oppo will give a discount of 7.5 percent cashback on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank credit and debit cards.

Oppo F17 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup that houses a 16 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and two 2 MP sensors. For selfies, it comes with a 16 MP punch hole camera.

Oppo F17 is equipped in a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging.

