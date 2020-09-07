Monday, September 07, 2020Back to
Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India, priced at Rs 22,990

The Oppo F17 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery and comes with the 30 W VOOC Flash Charge technology.


tech2 News StaffSep 07, 2020 13:11:43 IST

Last week, Oppo launched the Oppo F17 Pro in India, which it touts to be the sleekest phone of 2020.

The smartphone features a dual punch-hole Super AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup at the back.

Oppo F17 Pro Pricing and availability

The Oppo F17 Pro comes in a sole variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, priced at Rs 22,990. Starting today, the smartphone is on sale on Flipkart, Amazon and Oppo's own online store.

The smartphone is available in Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colour options.



Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro Specifications and feature

The Oppo F17 Pro features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS.

The smartphone is 7.48 mm thick and is touted as the slimmest smartphone of 2020.

As for the camera, Oppo F17 Pro features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP mono lenses. The smartphone sports a 16 MP dual-front camera for selfies.

The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery which comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology.



