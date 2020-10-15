Thursday, October 15, 2020Back to
Oppo F17 Pro special edition to launch in India on 19 October: All you need to know

Oppo has teased the special edition Oppo F17 Pro to be a 'festive variant' of the smartphone.


FP TrendingOct 15, 2020 17:11:21 IST

Oppo has announced that it will launch a special edition Oppo F17 Pro on 19 October. As per a release shared by Oppo, the special edition Oppo F17 Pro will offer a localised interface for the customers. Oppo F17 Pro, along with Oppo F17, was launched in India in September. Oppo has teased the new Oppo F17 Pro to be a 'festive variant' of the smartphone.

The existing Oppo F17 Pro comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is available in three colour variants – Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White.

Image: Tech2/Nimish Sawant

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS. At 7.48mm, it is touted as the slimmest smartphone of 2020.

In the camera section, it features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP mono lenses. It has a 16 MP dual-front camera for selfies.

The Oppo F17 Pro comes powered with a 4,000 mAh battery and 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology.

