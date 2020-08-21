FP Trending

Oppo is all geared up for the launch of Oppo F17 Pro, a new smartphone in its F-series.

Oppo India touts the upcoming device as the sleekest phone of 2020. Oppo F17 Pro will sport a 7.48-millimetre ultra-thin design and have 164 grams ultra-lightweight body.

Want a new way to flaunt? The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/LVmAKE1jE1 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 20, 2020

In another tweet, Oppo shared a video of F17 Pro that gave a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone.

As it can be seen in the teaser video, the F17 Pro will come with a quad-camera array at the back in a square setup.

The device is thinner than the Oppo Reno4 Pro global variant which is one of the lightest phones by the company.

Oppo has also revealed that the F17 Pro will have a thin 220-degree edge that would provide the phone a more comfortable and smoother in-hand feel.

We also know that the Oppo F17 Pro will be available for sale on Amazon. The online shopping platform already has a dedicated page for the phone and interested buyers can register themselves for "notify me" alerts.

Meanwhile, a report by GSMArena claims that the Oppo F17 Pro will be priced within Rs 25,000.

The F15 smartphone features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display that has a waterdrop notch at the top. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device runs on Color OS 6 based on Android-9 Pie. It is powered by Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a quad-camera setup on the rear.

It is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC flash charge 3.0. The smartphone is priced at Rs 19,990.