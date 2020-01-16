Thursday, January 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo F15 with 48 MP quad-camera setup launched at a price of Rs 19,990

Oppo F15 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC flash charge 3.0.


tech2 News StaffJan 16, 2020 12:48:02 IST

Oppo F15 is the company's first smartphone launch of the year in India. The smartphone is part of the company's F-series that includes Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro (Review) and other smartphones. The highlight of Oppo F15 is its 48 MP quad-camera setup and a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC flash charge 3.0.

Oppo F15 pricing, availability

Oppo F15 comes in just one storage variant — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 19,990. It is available in Lightening Black and Unicorn White colour variants.

Oppo F15 with 48 MP quad-camera setup launched at a price of Rs 19,990

Oppo F15

Oppo F15 is now available for pre-order and it will go on its first sale on 24 January at 12 pm on Amazon and Flipkart.

Oppo F15 specifications

Oppo F15 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display that has a waterdrop notch at the top. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs on Color OS 6 based on Android-9 Pie. Oppo F15 is powered by Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. It offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In the camera department, it has a 16 MP camera for selfies. At the back, it features a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP main camera, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP portrait lens and 2 MP macro lens.

Oppo F15 display

Oppo F15 display

In terms of battery, it is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC flash charge 3.0. The company also boasts that in just five-minute charge, it can give up to 2-hour of talk time. Oppo F15 also sports a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Type-C port at the bottom.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo F15

Oppo F15 launch highlights: Comes with Helio P70 SoC, 8 GB RAM, 48 MP quad-cam, priced at Rs 19,990

Jan 16, 2020
Oppo F15 launch highlights: Comes with Helio P70 SoC, 8 GB RAM, 48 MP quad-cam, priced at Rs 19,990
Oppo F15 to launch in India at 12 pm today: How to watch the event livestream

Oppo F15

Oppo F15 to launch in India at 12 pm today: How to watch the event livestream

Jan 16, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019