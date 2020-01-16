Thursday, January 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo F15 to launch in India at 12 pm today: How to watch the event livestream

Oppo F15 is expected to feature 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 48 MP quad-camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor.


tech2 News StaffJan 16, 2020 08:29:40 IST

Oppo is ready to release its first smartphone for the year — Oppo F15. The company has been heavily advertising the smartphone's launch, which is scheduled for today, ie, 16 January. The launch will kick off at 12 pm.

Oppo F15 to launch in India at 12 pm today: How to watch the event livestream

Oppo F15

Oppo F15 launch: How to watch the livestream

Oppo will be launching the Oppo F15 through a webcast on YouTube. You will also be able to watch the livestream on Oppo's official Facebook page.

The webcast link for YouTube is embedded below for your convenience.

In case you have a busy day ahead and do not want to miss the launch, you can click on the 'Play' icon on the video below. You will see a Set Reminder prompt on the bottom left, tap on that to receive a notification a few minutes before the webcast is live.

We will also be running a live blog with all the updates from the event.

Oppo F15 launch: Watch to expect

From what we know so far, Oppo F15 will be available exclusively on Amazon India. That was made clear when Amazon put up a dedicated landing page for the Oppo F15 on its website.

The landing page also reveals a bunch of specifications of the Oppo F15. Amazon has teased that the smartphone will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 48 MP quad-camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, VOOC flash charge 3.0.

Oppo has also teased the smartphone to be sleek with a 7.9 mm thickness. The device weighs 172 g.

Additionally, a teaser on Twitter by Oppo also reveals that the Oppo F15 will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Looking at the specifications, we can expect the Oppo F15 to be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OPPO F15

OPPO F15 to arrive in India in January 2020, expected to be priced under Rs 20,000

Dec 30, 2019
OPPO F15 to arrive in India in January 2020, expected to be priced under Rs 20,000

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019