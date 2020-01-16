Thursday, January 16, 2020Back to
Oppo F15 launch highlights: Comes with Helio P70 SoC, 8 GB RAM, 48 MP quad-cam, priced at Rs 19,990

tech2 News StaffJan 16, 2020 12:41:35 IST

Oppo F15 will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 48 MP quad-camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, VOOC flash charge 3.0.

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Oppo F15 pricing

    Oppo F15 comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage at Rs 19,990. It will is available for pre-orders starting today, is, 16 January and will be available for purchase starting 24 January on both Amazon India and Flipkart.

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Oppo F15 comes with a triple card slot for two SIMs and a microSD card

    The smartphone lets you expand storage to up to 256 GB. 

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Oppo F15 colour variants

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Oppo F15 camera

    Oppo F15 sports a water drop notch on the front that houses a 16 MP selfie camera. At the back, there is a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48 MP main camera + 8 MP wide angle lens + 2 MP portrait lens + 2 MP macro lens.

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Oppo F15 specifications

    Oppo F15 is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, and comes in a sole variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has 4,000 mAh battey with VOOC fast charging 3.0. 

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Oppo F15 launch or Roadies?

    This launch has slowly turned into a Roadies episode. :/

  • 12:02 (IST)

    The event has begun...

    Stay tuned for all the updates from the event!

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Oppo F15 expected pricing

    Looking at the specifications of the device, we expect Oppo F15 to be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

  • 11:48 (IST)

    Oppo F15: What to expect

    So far we already know that the Oppo F15 will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 48 MP quad-camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, VOOC flash charge 3.0.

  • 11:46 (IST)

    How to watch the event live

     The launch is scheduled for 12 pm IST, and will be done online over a webcast, that will be streaming on its official YouTube and Facebook page.

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Welcome folks! 

    Oppo is launching Oppo F15 in India today, which is its first launch of the year in the market. The launch will kick off at 12 pm IST. Stay tuned for the tiniest of the details from the event. 

Oppo is hosting its first smartphone launch in India — Oppo F15 — for the year 2020 today. The launch is scheduled for 12 pm IST, and will be done online over a webcast, that will be streaming on its official YouTube and Facebook page.

While the final details about the smartphone will be revealed at the launch today, Oppo has been heavily advertising the F15's launch, in turn teasing a bunch of specifications about the phone.

Image: Amazon India

By now, we already know that the Oppo F15 will be available exclusively on Amazon India. That was made clear when Amazon put up a dedicated landing page for the Oppo F15 on its website.

Amazon's landing page also teased that the smartphone will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 48 MP quad-camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, VOOC flash charge 3.0.

Image: Twitter/Oppo

Image: Twitter/Oppo

Oppo has also teased the smartphone will be sleek with a 7.9 mm thickness. It will weigh 172 g.

Additionally, a teaser on Twitter also reveals that the Oppo F15 will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Looking at the specifications, we can expect the Oppo F15 to be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.



