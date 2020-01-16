12:23 (IST)
Oppo F15 pricing
Oppo F15 comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage at Rs 19,990. It will is available for pre-orders starting today, is, 16 January and will be available for purchase starting 24 January on both Amazon India and Flipkart.
tech2 News StaffJan 16, 2020 12:41:35 IST
Oppo F15 will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 48 MP quad-camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, VOOC flash charge 3.0.
Oppo is hosting its first smartphone launch in India — Oppo F15 — for the year 2020 today. The launch is scheduled for 12 pm IST, and will be done online over a webcast, that will be streaming on its official YouTube and Facebook page.
While the final details about the smartphone will be revealed at the launch today, Oppo has been heavily advertising the F15's launch, in turn teasing a bunch of specifications about the phone.
By now, we already know that the Oppo F15 will be available exclusively on Amazon India. That was made clear when Amazon put up a dedicated landing page for the Oppo F15 on its website.
Amazon's landing page also teased that the smartphone will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 48 MP quad-camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, VOOC flash charge 3.0.
Oppo has also teased the smartphone will be sleek with a 7.9 mm thickness. It will weigh 172 g.
Additionally, a teaser on Twitter also reveals that the Oppo F15 will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.
Looking at the specifications, we can expect the Oppo F15 to be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.
