OPPO F15 to arrive in India in January 2020, expected to be priced under Rs 20,000


tech2 News StaffDec 30, 2019 16:07:35 IST

Oppo has announced that it will launch Oppo F15 in India in January 2020. This smartphone will be a part of the company's F series that already includes Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro (Review)Oppo has given a sneak peek at the upcoming smartphone that suggests it is likely to be a sleek smartphone. The teaser also suggests that it might come in a light blue colour variant.

A report by 91 Mobiles has given out several details of Oppo F15. It reveals that Oppo F11 is likely to come with a waterdrop notch display.

The Oppo F11 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery and supports the proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

It further suggests that the design of Oppo F15 Pro might be inspired by the company's Reno series, for example, it might feature a notchless AMOLED display and a pop-up selfie camera. The report also carries a teaser video of the purported Oppo F15 that reveals it will sport a quad-camera setup at the back.

In terms of pricing, the report suggests that Oppo F15 is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.

To recall, Oppo F11 was launched in March this year at a starting price of Rs 24,990 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage version. Oppo F11 was launched at a price point of Rs 19,990 for 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

