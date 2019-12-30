tech2 News StaffDec 30, 2019 16:07:35 IST
Oppo has announced that it will launch Oppo F15 in India in January 2020. This smartphone will be a part of the company's F series that already includes Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro (Review). Oppo has given a sneak peek at the upcoming smartphone that suggests it is likely to be a sleek smartphone. The teaser also suggests that it might come in a light blue colour variant.
A report by 91 Mobiles has given out several details of Oppo F15. It reveals that Oppo F11 is likely to come with a waterdrop notch display.
It further suggests that the design of Oppo F15 Pro might be inspired by the company's Reno series, for example, it might feature a notchless AMOLED display and a pop-up selfie camera. The report also carries a teaser video of the purported Oppo F15 that reveals it will sport a quad-camera setup at the back.
#breaking: यहां देखें Oppo F15 का पहला लुक। . . . . . #opposmartphone #oppof15 #oppo #smartphone #techanologynews #tech #technews #techblog #91mobiles #91mobileshindi @oppo @oppomobileindia
In terms of pricing, the report suggests that Oppo F15 is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.
To recall, Oppo F11 was launched in March this year at a starting price of Rs 24,990 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage version. Oppo F11 was launched at a price point of Rs 19,990 for 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.
