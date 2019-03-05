Tuesday, March 05, 2019 Back to
Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India at 7 pm today: Here's how to watch the event live

The Oppo F11 Pro is expected to cost around Rs 20-25k with the Vivo V15 Pro in its crosshairs.

tech2 News Staff Mar 05, 2019 11:44:19 IST

The Oppo F11 Pro is expected to launch in India later today and the smartphone is expected to lock horns with the recently launched Vivo V11 Pro.

Oppo has left no stone unturned about the phone and has revealed much of the key specs ahead of its 7 pm launch in Mumbai later today. However, it's the price tag that we all have to watch out for, since a number of phones now compete in the sub Rs 25,000 range, a slot earlier dominated by Oppo and Vivo.

Oppo F11 Pro. Image: Oppo India

Oppo F11 Pro. Image: Oppo India

The Chinese brand will be streaming the event live on its YouTube channel, along with live updates on its Twitter handle.

Oppo has confirmed that the new F11 Pro will feature a display with a screen-to-body-ratio of 90.9 percent. The phone will have a 3D gradient back panel and will house a 48 MP rear camera (as on the Redmi Note 7 Pro). The new Oppo F11 Pro will have a sliding camera mechanism up front, similar to the one seen on Vivo Nex or the new Vivo V15 Pro.

With regards to other aspects of the new Oppo F11 Pro, the phone is said to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor. It is tipped to run ColorOS 6.0, although the Android OS on top of which the custom skin will be layered is not known yet. Oppo F11 Pro is rumoured to pack a 4,000 mAh battery and include a Hyper Boost feature that will optimise for games, apps, etc.

As for the colour schemes, Oppo F11 Pro is rumoured to come in two colour options — Aurora Green and Thunder Black.

To know more about the Oppo F11 Pro, head here.

