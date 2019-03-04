Monday, March 04, 2019 Back to
Oppo F11 Pro with 48 MP camera set to debut tomorrow: Everything we know so far

The Oppo F11 Pro with pop-up selfie camera, 6.5-inch display is rumoured to cost Rs 25,999 in India

tech2 News Staff Mar 04, 2019 21:27:15 IST

Oppo’s latest smartphone the F11 Pro is all set to debut in India on 5 March. The core details of the phone are already known given that most of the information has been officially revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker itself.

Oppo F11 Pro. Image: Twitter

Oppo has confirmed that the new F11 Pro will feature a display with a screen-to-body-ratio of 90.9 percent. The phone will have a 3D gradient back panel and will house a 48 MP rear camera (as on the Redmi Note 7 Pro). The new Oppo F11 Pro will have a sliding camera mechanism up front, similar to the one seen on Vivo Nex or the new Vivo V15 Pro.

The Oppo F11 Pro’s launch event will be held in Mumbai at 5.30 pm tomorrow. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Oppo smartphone.

Oppo F11 Pro: Build and design

The new Oppo F11 Pro flaunts a sleek design with a curved body and minimal bezels on the front fascia. Unlike the original Oppo F11 device, the Pro version replaces the dew-drop notch and now offers a notch-less panel for extra screen real-estate. The phone has a capacitive rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual cameras aligned at the centre of the back panel. Leaked hands-on images suggest that the phone will have a gradient dual-tone glass back panel.

As for the colour schemes, Oppo F11 Pro is rumoured to come in two colour options — Aurora Green and Thunder Black. From the leaked images, it appears that the colour on the rear changes based on the angle of the light reflecting off it.

Oppo in an official poster revealed that it will be the first in the industry to apply something called Nano printing and create effects like ink-wash paintings.

As with the Vivo V15 Pro, the new Oppo F11 Pro is said to the feature the old micro-USB port and not USB-C.

Oppo F11 Pro: Camera

As mentioned earlier, Oppo has already teased and confirmed that the F11 Pro will feature a pop-up front camera. The phone will have a 16 MP front camera for shooting selfies and making video calls. It will have dual camera setup at the back comprising a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Besides mentioning the front camera slider mechanism, Oppo has revealed that the camera on the phone will come equipped with a Super Night mode and some form of image stabilisation. The Super Night mode on the F11 Pro will function with an in-house "AI-Clear Engine" that includes AI Engine, Ultra-clear Engine and Colour Engine.

Oppo claims that the AI Engine and Ultra-clear Engine will intelligently recognise scenes, optimise settings and also help optimisation for image-stabilisation during long exposures.

Oppo F11 Pro: Specifications, features, expected price

In regards to other aspects of the new Oppo F11 Pro, the phone is said to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor. It is tipped to run ColorOS 6.0, although the Android OS on top of which the custom skin will be layered is not known yet. Oppo F11 Pro is rumoured to pack a 4,000 mAh battery and include a Hyper Boost feature that will optimise for games, apps, etc.

Oppo had earlier confirmed that its new F-series smartphone will support the proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The phone will feature a 6.5-inch all-screen panel dubbed as ‘Panoramic Screen.’

The phone is said to come in single RAM/storage variant — 6 GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage.

As for the price, reports suggest that the new Oppo F11 Pro might sell at Rs 25,999. The phone is said to go on sale on 16 March.

