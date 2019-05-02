Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition gets sold out within an hour of its first sale

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers edition is priced at Rs 27,990 and went on its first sale on 1 May.

tech2 News StaffMay 02, 2019 15:29:34 IST

Oppo has announced that it's recently launched OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition smartphone sold out within an hour of its first sale on Amazon India today.

The offline sale for the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Edition will commence from 4 May 2019. The smartphone is priced at Rs 27,990. It sports a Space Blue colour with a hexagonal pattern design along with Oppo's signature gradient effects. The device also features a stand holder inspired by Captain America's iconic shield, a stamped collector's badge, along with a Captain America themed case.

Apart from the outer body, the only difference between the standard edition and the Marvel Edition variant is a beefed up internal storage of 128 GB.

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition gets sold out within an hour of its first sale

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications and features

The Oppo F11 Pro features a tall, full HD+ display and covers over 90.9 percent of the front fascia. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, which is paired with 6 GB RAM  and 64 GB of native storage. The key aspect of the Oppo F11 Pro is its 48 MP primary camera that comes with an f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is paired with a 5 MP secondary camera for depth sensing. At the top edge, it has a 16 MP camera that pops-up when you tap on the selfie button after launching the camera app.

The new Oppo phone flaunts a sleek design with smooth, curved edges. The Oppo F11 Pro has a triple-tone 3D gradient polycarbonate casing. It comes in two stunning colours — Aurora Green and Thunder Black.

The phone has a capacitive, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that is placed below the dual camera set up at the centre. Surprisingly, the new Oppo phone now offers a much-needed app drawer, courtesy of the latest custom ColorOS skin. The F11 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based Android 9.0 Pie OS. In terms of battery capacity, the new Oppo F11 Pro packs a beefy 4,000 mAh battery and can be charged with the proprietary VOOC 3.0 speeds.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition launch highlights: Device is priced at Rs 27,990; pre-orders start today on Amazon

Apr 26, 2019
Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition launch highlights: Device is priced at Rs 27,990; pre-orders start today on Amazon
Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 27,990

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 27,990

Apr 26, 2019
Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launching in India today

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launching in India today

Apr 25, 2019
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom pre-bookings begin ahead of release date; prices start at CNY 3,999

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom edition

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom pre-bookings begin ahead of release date; prices start at CNY 3,999

Apr 30, 2019
Oppo A9 launched in China with 4,020mAh battery, 6 GB RAM for CNY 1,799

Oppo

Oppo A9 launched in China with 4,020mAh battery, 6 GB RAM for CNY 1,799

Apr 26, 2019
Oppo A5s announced with AI-capabilities, Helio P35 SoC starting for Rs 9,990

Oppo

Oppo A5s announced with AI-capabilities, Helio P35 SoC starting for Rs 9,990

Apr 22, 2019

science

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

Yeti Yeti

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

May 02, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019