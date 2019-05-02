tech2 News Staff

Oppo has announced that it's recently launched OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition smartphone sold out within an hour of its first sale on Amazon India today.

The offline sale for the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Edition will commence from 4 May 2019. The smartphone is priced at Rs 27,990. It sports a Space Blue colour with a hexagonal pattern design along with Oppo's signature gradient effects. The device also features a stand holder inspired by Captain America's iconic shield, a stamped collector's badge, along with a Captain America themed case.

Apart from the outer body, the only difference between the standard edition and the Marvel Edition variant is a beefed up internal storage of 128 GB.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications and features

The Oppo F11 Pro features a tall, full HD+ display and covers over 90.9 percent of the front fascia. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, which is paired with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of native storage. The key aspect of the Oppo F11 Pro is its 48 MP primary camera that comes with an f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is paired with a 5 MP secondary camera for depth sensing. At the top edge, it has a 16 MP camera that pops-up when you tap on the selfie button after launching the camera app.

The new Oppo phone flaunts a sleek design with smooth, curved edges. The Oppo F11 Pro has a triple-tone 3D gradient polycarbonate casing. It comes in two stunning colours — Aurora Green and Thunder Black.

The phone has a capacitive, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that is placed below the dual camera set up at the centre. Surprisingly, the new Oppo phone now offers a much-needed app drawer, courtesy of the latest custom ColorOS skin. The F11 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based Android 9.0 Pie OS. In terms of battery capacity, the new Oppo F11 Pro packs a beefy 4,000 mAh battery and can be charged with the proprietary VOOC 3.0 speeds.

