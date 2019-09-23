tech2 News Staff

Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro (review) have received a price cut of up to Rs 2,000 in India. At the time of writing the story, the new price was reflecting only on Oppo's online website, but not on third-party retailers like Flipkart and Amazon India. The reduced prices are reportedly also available at offline stores.

The Oppo F11 has received a price cut only for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. This variant was launched at Rs 17,990 and is now retailing for Rs 16,990 on the official Oppo India website.

Notably, just last week, Oppo also slashed the price of the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, from Rs 16,990 to Rs 14,990.

Oppo F11 Pro, on the other hand, has received a price cut of Rs 2,000. From Rs 21,990, the price of the 6 GB RAM variant of the F11 Pro is now down to Rs 19,990.

This price cut information was also shared by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom in a tweet.

#PriceDrop on #OPPOF11 6+128GB and #OppoF11pro 6+128GB w.e.f 23/9/2019 Model- F11 6+128GB

Old MOP - 17990

New MOP -16990

Price Drop - Rs 1000/- Model- F11 pro 6+128GB

Old MOP - 21990

New MOP -19990 Price Drop - Rs 2000/ pic.twitter.com/aIXqMG6xFs — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) September 23, 2019

Oppo F11, F11 Pro: Specifications and features

The Oppo F11 and F11 Pro feature a tall full HD+ display and cover over 90.9 percent of the front fascia. Both the phones are powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor. On F11 Pro you get a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant and a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB model. Oppo F11, on the other hand, offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant only.

The key aspect of the Oppo F11 and F11 Pro is the 48 MP primary camera that comes with an f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is paired with a 5 MP secondary camera for depth sensing. On the front, it has a 16 MP camera that pops-up when you launch the camera app.

The phones have a touch-capacitive rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that is placed below the dual-camera setup at the centre. The phones run ColorOS 6.0 based Android 9.0 Pie OS.

In terms of battery capacity, the Oppo F11 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery, whereas the Oppo F11 comes with a 4,020 mAh one. Both phones support the proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.