Oppo could be launching its India-first smartphone before Diwali this year

This phone can be a successor of its premium Oppo Reno smartphone, launched earlier this year.


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2019 15:17:08 IST

Only two months back, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo launched its flagship device, the Oppo Reno with 10x Hybrid Zoom and the shark-fin rising camera. Now, the company might launch its India-first smartphone even before Diwali this year.

Oppo could be launching its India-first smartphone before Diwali this year

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom's pop-up camera sports an LED light at the back. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

According to Tech2's industry sources, Oppo might launch the successor of the Oppo Reno under its India-first strategy this year itself. Established in December last year, the company's Hyderabad facility might have the key contribution in the making of this device.

If this is true, India will be the first country that will see the launch of this smartphone followed by other countries.

Since Oppo Reno was a premium smartphone of the company, we can expect its successor to fall in the same price segment. As for the specs or design of the device, we are still in dark on that front.

The company is not only working on this but it has also teased a smartphone with a waterfall screen. In this design, the smartphone does not have any side buttons and instead features virtual buttons. This gives the smartphone an edge-to-edge display.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


