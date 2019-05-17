tech2 News Staff

After the launch of Oppo A9 in April this year, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo, has now geared up to unveil the Oppo A9X soon with upgraded specs and features. According to the official website, the smartphone will be available in China from 21 May at a price of will cost CNY 2,000 (which translates to about Rs 20,300). The company has still not announced an official launch date for the device as of now.

Oppo A9X leaks: Specifications

The website says that the device will sport a 48 MP dual rear camera and a 5 MP secondary depth shooter. The front facing camera is the same as on the Oppo A9 i.e. 16 MP. The 6.53-inch display will come with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. It will come with a 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage in two colour variants, namely Ice Jade Black and Meteorite Black. The device will be equipped with a 4,020 mAh battery which will come with 20 W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support. The Oppo A9x will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor which is clocked at 2.1 GHz. On the software front, the smartphone runs on the Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.

