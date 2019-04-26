Friday, April 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo A9 launched in China with 4,020mAh battery, 6 GB RAM for CNY 1,799

The Oppo A9 comes with a drop-notch display and a 6.5-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) FHD+ display.

tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2019 13:41:15 IST

Oppo just announced the Avenger's Edition of its Oppo F11 Pro smartphone in India and but yesterday it announced a new smartphone in China called the Oppo A9 for a price of CNY 1,799 (approx. Rs 18,700).

Oppo A9 launched in China with 4,020mAh battery, 6 GB RAM for CNY 1,799

Oppo A9.

Coming to the specs of the device, the Oppo A9 comes with a drop-notch display and a 6.5-inch (1080x2340 pixels) FHD+ display which Oppo claims has a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone looks quite similar to the Oppo F9 Pro launched last year. The device also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

While Oppo has not mentioned the chipset inside the device, it will be an octa-core processor and have 6 GB of RAM paired with 128 GB of storage. In terms of software, the phone will run on Android 9.0 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 skin overlayed.

The camera department of the phone is handled by a dual 16 MP primary plus 2 MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, we spot a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity options, the phone has dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, more. Powering the device is a 4,020mAh battery with fast charging support. There is no word on when the device will be launched in India.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science


also see

Oppo

Oppo A5s announced with AI-capabilities, Helio P35 SoC starting for Rs 9,990

Apr 22, 2019
Oppo A5s announced with AI-capabilities, Helio P35 SoC starting for Rs 9,990
Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launching in India today

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launching in India today

Apr 25, 2019
Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition launch highlights: Device is priced at Rs 27,990; pre-orders start today on Amazon

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition launch highlights: Device is priced at Rs 27,990; pre-orders start today on Amazon

Apr 26, 2019
Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 27,990

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 27,990

Apr 26, 2019
Oppo F11 Pro Avengers edition with 128 GB storage to start selling from 24 April

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers edition with 128 GB storage to start selling from 24 April

Apr 15, 2019
Apple continues to dominate premium smartphone market, OnePlus enters top 5: Report

Apple

Apple continues to dominate premium smartphone market, OnePlus enters top 5: Report

Apr 17, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019