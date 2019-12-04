tech2 News Staff

In the ongoing sale season, Oppo has announced temporary discounts on two of its smartphones — Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020. These price cuts will be applicable on purchases via both online and offline stores, however, only till 6 January 2020.

Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 new prices

Oppo A9 2020 comes in two storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal variant, now priced at Rs 15,990, down from Rs 16,990. The other variant of 8 GB RAM +128 GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 18,490, down by Rs 1,500.

The smartphone is available in two colour variants: Marine Green and Space Purple.

Oppo A5 2020 also comes in two variants — 3 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant, now priced at Rs 11,990 is getting a price drop of Rs 500. The 4 GB RAM variant is selling at Rs 13,990 which is the same as the launch price.

Dazzling White and Mirror Black are the colour variants that you will get with this smartphone.

You can buy the smartphones on discounted prices from Amazon or Flipkart.

The company also recently slashed prices by Rs 2,000 for Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F and after the discount, both are priced that Rs 23,990, down from 25,990.

