Wednesday, December 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 get a temporary price drop of up to Rs 1,500

Oppo A9 2020 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal variant, now priced at Rs 15,990, down from Rs 16,990.


tech2 News StaffDec 04, 2019 16:35:18 IST

In the ongoing sale season, Oppo has announced temporary discounts on two of its smartphones — Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020. These price cuts will be applicable on purchases via both online and offline stores, however, only till 6 January 2020.

Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 new prices

Oppo A9 2020 comes in two storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal variant, now priced at Rs 15,990, down from Rs 16,990. The other variant of 8 GB RAM +128 GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 18,490, down by Rs 1,500.

(Also read: Oppo Reno 2 Review: The 48 MP quad camera is certainly worth it, but it may not be enough)

Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 get a temporary price drop of up to Rs 1,500

The company also recently slashed prices by Rs 2,000 for Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F

The smartphone is available in two colour variants: Marine Green and Space Purple.

Oppo A5 2020 also comes in two variants — 3 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant, now priced at Rs 11,990 is getting a price drop of Rs 500. The 4 GB RAM variant is selling at Rs 13,990 which is the same as the launch price.

Dazzling White and Mirror Black are the colour variants that you will get with this smartphone.

You can buy the smartphones on discounted prices from Amazon or Flipkart.

The company also recently slashed prices by Rs 2,000 for Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F and after the discount, both are priced that Rs 23,990, down from 25,990.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon Fab Phones Fest

Amazon Fab Phones fest: Deals on iPhone XR, Oppo Reno 2F, Galaxy M30 more

Nov 26, 2019
Amazon Fab Phones fest: Deals on iPhone XR, Oppo Reno 2F, Galaxy M30 more
Best Smart TV deals under Rs 30,000 (November 2019)

World Television Day

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 30,000 (November 2019)

Nov 21, 2019
Mi Super sale: Best deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1 and more

Mi Super sale

Mi Super sale: Best deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1 and more

Nov 26, 2019
OnePlus fifth anniversary sale: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T get price drop of Rs 3,000

OnePlus

OnePlus fifth anniversary sale: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T get price drop of Rs 3,000

Nov 29, 2019
Xiaomi Black Friday sale: Best deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi Band 3 and more

Xiaomi Black Friday sale

Xiaomi Black Friday sale: Best deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi Band 3 and more

Nov 29, 2019
Best 55-inch Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000 (December 2019): iFFALCON 55K31, Mi TV 4X Pro and more

Smart TV

Best 55-inch Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000 (December 2019): iFFALCON 55K31, Mi TV 4X Pro and more

Dec 03, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com