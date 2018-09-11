Tuesday, September 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 September, 2018 10:05 IST

Oppo A7X launched in China with waterdrop notch, dual rear camera at CNY 2,099

The Oppo F9 Pro look alike, sports a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop-like notch.

Oppo launched a new phone, the Oppo A7X, in China on 10 September at a price of CNY 2,099 which comes to around Rs 21,000. It comes in two colour variants, Star Purple and Ice Flame Blue.

The Oppo F9 Pro look alike, sports a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop-like notch with a front-facing camera fit inside it. The device bears an almost edge-to-edge display with a narrow chin at the bottom. On the rear, a fingerprint sensor sits on a diamond cut gradient design.

Oppo A7X. Oppo.

Oppo A7X. Oppo.

On the front, the phone has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and provides 90.8 percent screen ratio. The 6.3-inch display has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

It runs on MediaTek Helio P60 processor which can clock up to 2.0 GHz with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics. This is paired with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, there is a dual camera setup, 12 MP camera with an 8 MP sensor that comes with AI capabilities, it fits horizontally at the rear of the phone along with an LED flash. On the front, it has an 8 MP camera with AI capabilities sitting inside the notch. The AI in the camera is supposed to recognise five different scenes using face recognition. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera understands your age, gender, skin colour, etc.

Oppo’s new offering runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the proprietary ColorOS 5.2 skin atop it.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

MediaTek

MediaTek says nearly one in three smartphones are powered by its chipsets

Sep 03, 2018

A visual sneak peek into the OPPO F9 Pro!

Aug 31, 2018

Motorola

Leaked images suggest that the Motorola P30 could make its global debut

Aug 29, 2018

Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro first impressions: Big screen, good camera, promising hardware

Sep 06, 2018

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro review: Stunning design, but performance lovers can skip this

Aug 29, 2018

Realme

Realme 2 to launch on 28 August on Flipkart: Here's everything we know

Aug 27, 2018

science

Environment

Rice paddies give out twice as much in greenhouse gases than previously thought

Sep 11, 2018

Exoplanets

An exoplanet twice Earth's size has been discovered 145 light years away

Sep 10, 2018

Environment

World's largest patch of plastic in Pacific to be cleaned up in a massive effort

Sep 10, 2018

Pluto

Rejecting Pluto's status as a planet was erroneous and incorrect, argue scientists

Sep 08, 2018