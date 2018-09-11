Oppo launched a new phone, the Oppo A7X, in China on 10 September at a price of CNY 2,099 which comes to around Rs 21,000. It comes in two colour variants, Star Purple and Ice Flame Blue.

The Oppo F9 Pro look alike, sports a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop-like notch with a front-facing camera fit inside it. The device bears an almost edge-to-edge display with a narrow chin at the bottom. On the rear, a fingerprint sensor sits on a diamond cut gradient design.

On the front, the phone has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and provides 90.8 percent screen ratio. The 6.3-inch display has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

It runs on MediaTek Helio P60 processor which can clock up to 2.0 GHz with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics. This is paired with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, there is a dual camera setup, 12 MP camera with an 8 MP sensor that comes with AI capabilities, it fits horizontally at the rear of the phone along with an LED flash. On the front, it has an 8 MP camera with AI capabilities sitting inside the notch. The AI in the camera is supposed to recognise five different scenes using face recognition. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera understands your age, gender, skin colour, etc.

Oppo’s new offering runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the proprietary ColorOS 5.2 skin atop it.