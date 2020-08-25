Tuesday, August 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OPPO A53 launch highlights: Pricing starts at Rs 12,990, powerbank launched at Rs 1,299

tech2 News StaffAug 25, 2020 13:04:32 IST

The Oppo A53 is available for purchase starting today, 25 August, on Flipkart and Oppo's retail website.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Oppo launches Power Bank2 

    The 10,000 mAh battery bank supports 18W fast charging. It is priced at Rs 1,299.

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Oppo A53 is now available for purchase

    You can buy it on Oppo and Flipkart website.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Oppo A53 pricing

    6 GB RAM + 128 GB: Rs 15,490

    4 GB RAM + 64 GB: Rs 12,990

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Oppo rear camera

    It sports a 13 MP triple rear camera setup

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Oppo A53 front camera

    It features a 16 MP punch hole camera

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Oppo A53 battery

    It houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fas charging

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Oppo A53 colour variants

    It comes in Electric Black, Fairy White and Fancy Blue colour variants. 

  • 12:34 (IST)

    Oppo A53 display

    The smartphones come with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

  • 12:33 (IST)

    The Oppo A53 launch event is now live!

  • 12:28 (IST)

    The Oppo launch event will begin any minute now!

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Oppo A53 expected colour options

    The smartphone might be available in black, white and blue colour options.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Oppo A53 livestream link

    Oppo will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube page

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Oppo A53 expected camera specs

    Going by the Indonesia variant, Oppo  A53 will come with a triple rear camera setup (13 MP+ 2 MP+ 2 MP). For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP punch hole camera.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Oppo A53 has already debuted in Indonesia

    The Oppo A53 is likely to offer 4 G RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 640 SoC.

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Oppo A53 battery

    The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

  • 11:48 (IST)

    Welcome to the liveblog!

    Oppo A53 is scheduled to launch in India today. The event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates!

    • read more

The Oppo A53 will be launched in India today. The smartphone has already made its debut in the Indonesia market. Do far, Oppo has already confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, 128 GB storage and a triple rear camera setup at the back. The smartphone will come in blue, black and white colour options.

To recall, the company recently launched Oppo A52 in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990.

(Also read: Oppo A53 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestream)

OPPO A53 launch highlights: Pricing starts at Rs 12,990, powerbank launched at Rs 1,299

Oppo A53. Image: Oppo

Oppo A53 expected specifications and features

From what we know so far, the Oppo A53 is expected to come with the same specifications as the one launched in Indonesia. The Oppo A53 will offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 640 chipset.

In terms of camera, Oppo A53 will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors. The smartphone is likely to feature a 16 MP punch hole selfie camera.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables


also see

Oppo A53

Oppo A53 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestream

Aug 25, 2020
Oppo A53 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestream
Oppo A53 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999, to go on sale today

Oppo A53

Oppo A53 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999, to go on sale today

Aug 25, 2020

science

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Europa

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Aug 24, 2020
California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Wildfire in California

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Aug 24, 2020
3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020
Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

toilet plume

Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

Aug 21, 2020