12:51 (IST)
Oppo launches Power Bank2
The 10,000 mAh battery bank supports 18W fast charging. It is priced at Rs 1,299.
tech2 News StaffAug 25, 2020 13:04:32 IST
The Oppo A53 is available for purchase starting today, 25 August, on Flipkart and Oppo's retail website.
12:51 (IST)
Oppo launches Power Bank2
The 10,000 mAh battery bank supports 18W fast charging. It is priced at Rs 1,299.
12:48 (IST)
Oppo A53 is now available for purchase
You can buy it on Oppo and Flipkart website.
12:44 (IST)
Oppo A53 pricing
6 GB RAM + 128 GB: Rs 15,490
4 GB RAM + 64 GB: Rs 12,990
12:42 (IST)
Oppo rear camera
It sports a 13 MP triple rear camera setup
12:40 (IST)
Oppo A53 front camera
It features a 16 MP punch hole camera
12:38 (IST)
Oppo A53 battery
It houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fas charging
12:37 (IST)
Oppo A53 colour variants
It comes in Electric Black, Fairy White and Fancy Blue colour variants.
12:34 (IST)
Oppo A53 display
The smartphones come with a 90Hz refresh rate display.
12:33 (IST)
The Oppo A53 launch event is now live!
12:28 (IST)
The Oppo launch event will begin any minute now!
12:20 (IST)
Oppo A53 expected colour options
The smartphone might be available in black, white and blue colour options.
12:17 (IST)
Oppo A53 livestream link
Oppo will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube page
12:11 (IST)
Oppo A53 expected camera specs
Going by the Indonesia variant, Oppo A53 will come with a triple rear camera setup (13 MP+ 2 MP+ 2 MP). For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP punch hole camera.
12:05 (IST)
Oppo A53 has already debuted in Indonesia
The Oppo A53 is likely to offer 4 G RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 640 SoC.
12:03 (IST)
Oppo A53 battery
The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.
11:48 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog!
Oppo A53 is scheduled to launch in India today. The event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates!
The Oppo A53 will be launched in India today. The smartphone has already made its debut in the Indonesia market. Do far, Oppo has already confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, 128 GB storage and a triple rear camera setup at the back. The smartphone will come in blue, black and white colour options.
To recall, the company recently launched Oppo A52 in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990.
(Also read: Oppo A53 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestream)
From what we know so far, the Oppo A53 is expected to come with the same specifications as the one launched in Indonesia. The Oppo A53 will offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 640 chipset.
In terms of camera, Oppo A53 will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors. The smartphone is likely to feature a 16 MP punch hole selfie camera.
