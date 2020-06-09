FP Trending

Oppo has unveiled A12 in India and it will be available for purchase from 10 June. The smartphone comes with a number of features that one expects from a budget device.

Oppo A12 sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

It comes in two storage variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,990 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 11,490.

It runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 and features dual rear camera setup. The 13 MP primary camera at the back is paired with a 2 MP secondary sensor. It has a 5 MP selfie camera.

Equipped with a 4,230mAh battery, Oppo A12 measures 155.9x75.5x8.3mm. The phone weighs 165 grams and offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, a Micro-USB port and GPS/ A-GPS.

The smartphone has a 3D diamond blaze design and comes with a waterdrop-style display notch as well as preloaded AI Beautification mode. Loaded with a So-loop smart video editor, the phone comes in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB. It offers up to 64 GB of external storage which is expandable through microSD card up to 256 GB. Oppo A12 is available in Blue and Black colour options.

The smartphone maker has also announced that it is going to launch Oppo Find X2 series in India on 17 June. The series comprises Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Lite, and Oppo Find X2 Neo. However, it is not clear if the company will unveil all the phones of the series on 17 June.

Oppo Find X2 Series will be powered by 5G Snapdragon 865 Processor and features a “Billion colours of the 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen.”