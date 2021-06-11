tech2 News Staff

OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 39,999. The OnePlus TV U1S comes with 4K resolution, 30 W speakers and support for voice control. The smart TV will go for open sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon and the OnePlus website. Notably, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for pre-order in India today at 12 pm and will go on sale on 16 June in India.

OnePlus TV U1S pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus TV U1S comes in three size variants. The 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 62,999, the 55-inch variant will cost you Rs 47,999 and the 50-inch variant is priced at Rs 39,999.

It will be available for purchase today on Amazon, Flipkart and OnePlus.com.

As for sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 on the 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch respectively, if they make the purchase via HDFC Bank credit cards.

The OnePlus TV Camera is priced at Rs 2,499 in India.

OnePlus TV U1S specifications

As per the company, OnePlus TV U1S features a "bezel-less" design and offers a 4K resolution. The smart TV comes with an LED-backlit LCD panel that has a 60 Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10 and HDR10+. The smart TV will also come with HDMI 2.0 ports and run on Android TV 10 OS. The OnePlus TV U1S can also be controlled from the OnePlus Watch.

The OnePlus TV U1S comes in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants.

The OnePlus TV U1 65-inch version comes with 30W speakers with two full-range speakers and two tweeters. The smart TV also comes with a "Speak Now" feature which will let you voice control the TV from a distance. It can also connect with OnePlus earbuds and with the help of OnePlus Connect 2.0 feature, it will let you use your phone as remote.

The OnePlus TV U1S features a camera that comes with a lid that you can shut whenever you don't want the TV to see you.