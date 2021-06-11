Friday, June 11, 2021Back to
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Vs OnePlus Nord: A better, cheaper Nord?

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 22,999 in India and will go on sale on 16 June.


Priya SinghJun 11, 2021 15:02:33 IST

OnePlus on Thursday launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999. This is the second model in the Nord series that already includes the OnePlus Nord. Both the smartphones feature 5G connectivity, AMOLED display, fast charging support and Snapdragon 700 series chipset. Despite having a bigger battery and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, the mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 5G sits below its elder sibling in terms of cost. But is that a good enough reason to buy it? Let's find out.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord pricing

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 27,999. It comes in Silver Ray, Blue Void and Charcoal Ink colour variants. OnePlus Nord CE will be available for purchase on 16 June in India.

OnePlus Nord comes in three storage variants: 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 24,999, 8 GB RAM+ 128 storage variant, priced at Rs 27,999 and a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that will cost you Rs 29,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Vs OnePlus Nord: Detailed specification comparison

Here is the detailed comparison of OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications:

OnePlus Nord CE 5G OnePlus Nord
Display Size (inch) 6.43 6.44
Resolution (pixels) 2,400x1,080 2,400x1,080
Display Type Fluid AMOLED, 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED, 90 Hz
Dimensions(mm) 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2
Weight (gm) 170 184
Dual SIM Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano Nano
Processor Snapdragon 750G 5G Snapdragon 765G
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core
GPU Adreno 619 Adreno 620
RAM 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
On-Board Memory 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Rear Camera Array Triple camera setup Quad camera setup
Rear camera setup 64 MP primary sensor + 8 MP ultra wide angle lens + 2 MP mono lens
48 MP Sony IMX586 + 8 MP ultra wide angle lens + 5 MP depth lens + 2 MP macro lens
Secondary Camera 16 MP
32 MP Sony IMX616 + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens
Video Capture 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS
Flash Yes Yes
OS Version Android 11 Android 11
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NavIC
Yes, (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band), Beidou, A-GPS, NavIC
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G
2x2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
NFC Yes Yes
Fingerprint Scanner In-display In-display
3.5mm jack Yes No
USB Type Type-C Type-C
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 4,500 mAh 4,115
Fast charging Yes, 30 T Plus Yes, Warp Charge 30T
Colors Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray Blue Marble, Gray Onyx
Starting price Starts at 22,999 Starts at Rs 24,999

Conclusion

OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G have their strong points. As the name suggests, OnePlus Nord "Core Edition" 5G, the smartphone focuses on fundamentals like good display, a bigger 4,500 mAh battery that supports 30T Plus Warp Charge tech, and a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. It is also handier than Nord because of its lightweight: 170 gm and 7.9 mm thickness.

Priced less than OnePlus Nord, the Nord CE 5G also features a 3.5 mm headphone jack which is missing from its predecessor. Finally, OnePlus is back to its senses!

Notably, Nord CE 5G has a plastic body whereas OnePlus Nord has a metallic build. OnePlus Nord also comes with a more powerful chipset than the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. This is where the company decided to cut corners to save cost and hence the price: Rs 22,999.

Which one should you buy, you ask?

While at the end of the day it comes down to your budget and what you need out of the phone, but at a mere difference of Rs 2,000, the OG OnePlus Nord, continues to be the better option of the two.

