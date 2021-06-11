Priya SinghJun 11, 2021 15:02:33 IST
OnePlus on Thursday launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999. This is the second model in the Nord series that already includes the OnePlus Nord. Both the smartphones feature 5G connectivity, AMOLED display, fast charging support and Snapdragon 700 series chipset. Despite having a bigger battery and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, the mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 5G sits below its elder sibling in terms of cost. But is that a good enough reason to buy it? Let's find out.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord pricing
OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 27,999. It comes in Silver Ray, Blue Void and Charcoal Ink colour variants. OnePlus Nord CE will be available for purchase on 16 June in India.
OnePlus Nord comes in three storage variants: 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 24,999, 8 GB RAM+ 128 storage variant, priced at Rs 27,999 and a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that will cost you Rs 29,999.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Vs OnePlus Nord: Detailed specification comparison
Here is the detailed comparison of OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications:
|OnePlus Nord CE 5G
|OnePlus Nord
|Display Size (inch)
|6.43
|6.44
|Resolution (pixels)
|2,400x1,080
|2,400x1,080
|Display Type
|Fluid AMOLED, 90 Hz
|Fluid AMOLED, 90 Hz
|Dimensions(mm)
|159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm
|158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2
|Weight (gm)
|170
|184
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano
|Nano
|Processor
|Snapdragon 750G 5G
|Snapdragon 765G
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 620
|RAM
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|On-Board Memory
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Rear Camera Array
|Triple camera setup
|Quad camera setup
|Rear camera setup
|64 MP primary sensor + 8 MP ultra wide angle lens + 2 MP mono lens
|
48 MP Sony IMX586 + 8 MP ultra wide angle lens + 5 MP depth lens + 2 MP macro lens
|Secondary Camera
|16 MP
|
32 MP Sony IMX616 + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens
|Video Capture
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS
|Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|OS Version
|Android 11
|Android 11
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NavIC
|
Yes, (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band), Beidou, A-GPS, NavIC
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G
|
2x2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Fingerprint Scanner
|In-display
|In-display
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|No
|USB Type
|Type-C
|Type-C
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|4,500 mAh
|4,115
|Fast charging
|Yes, 30 T Plus
|Yes, Warp Charge 30T
|Colors
|Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray
|Blue Marble, Gray Onyx
|Starting price
|Starts at 22,999
|Starts at Rs 24,999
Conclusion
OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G have their strong points. As the name suggests, OnePlus Nord "Core Edition" 5G, the smartphone focuses on fundamentals like good display, a bigger 4,500 mAh battery that supports 30T Plus Warp Charge tech, and a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. It is also handier than Nord because of its lightweight: 170 gm and 7.9 mm thickness.
Priced less than OnePlus Nord, the Nord CE 5G also features a 3.5 mm headphone jack which is missing from its predecessor. Finally, OnePlus is back to its senses!
Notably, Nord CE 5G has a plastic body whereas OnePlus Nord has a metallic build. OnePlus Nord also comes with a more powerful chipset than the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. This is where the company decided to cut corners to save cost and hence the price: Rs 22,999.
Which one should you buy, you ask?
While at the end of the day it comes down to your budget and what you need out of the phone, but at a mere difference of Rs 2,000, the OG OnePlus Nord, continues to be the better option of the two.
