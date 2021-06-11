Priya Singh

OnePlus on Thursday launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999. This is the second model in the Nord series that already includes the OnePlus Nord. Both the smartphones feature 5G connectivity, AMOLED display, fast charging support and Snapdragon 700 series chipset. Despite having a bigger battery and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, the mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 5G sits below its elder sibling in terms of cost. But is that a good enough reason to buy it? Let's find out.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord pricing

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 27,999. It comes in Silver Ray, Blue Void and Charcoal Ink colour variants. OnePlus Nord CE will be available for purchase on 16 June in India.

OnePlus Nord comes in three storage variants: 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 24,999, 8 GB RAM+ 128 storage variant, priced at Rs 27,999 and a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that will cost you Rs 29,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Vs OnePlus Nord: Detailed specification comparison

Here is the detailed comparison of OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications: