tech2 News Staff 23 October, 2018 11:46 IST

OnePlus to release one of the first 5G compatible smartphones next year: Carl Pei

OnePlus has already conducted a 5G test at Qualcomm's headquarters in San Diego back in August.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed that OnePlus will be one of the first, if not the first smartphone maker to incorporate 5G in its smartphones. This announcement has been made at Qualcomm's 4G5G summit at Hong Kong and Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon has said to expect at least two 5G smartphones next year.

A visitors walks past a 5G sign during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017.

A visitors walks past a 5G sign during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017.

As per a report by Engadget, it looks like OnePlus has already conducted a 5G test at Qualcomm's headquarters in San Diego back in August.

We can expect this product from OnePlus to be the OnePlus 7 smartphone as the company only deals in flagship phones each year.

The report states that OnePlus will most likely by employing Qualcomm's X50 5G modem and the further downsized QTM052 mmWave antenna module in its smartphone.

There are also some rumours that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 might be the first device to support 5G when it launches later this year.

Also, there is the fact that Samsung generally launches its new Galaxy  S smartphones in February and it is quite possible that the S10 might be the first device to come with 5G capabilities.

In any case, we are sure to be in for a treat next year in terms of next-gen 5G standard adoption.

